The death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed May 27 after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes in an event that was captured on video, has led to protests throughout the entire nation.
Americans are standing in solidarity against the injustice of Floyd’s death. Viral videos of prominent law enforcement officials taking a knee or marching with protesters have made the rounds in the aftermath of Floyd’s death.
This week, two prominent local law enforcement officials – Chief Tony Lowdermilk of the Morganton Department of Public Safety and Sherriff Steve Whisenant issued written statements addressing Floyd’s death and the protests.
In a Facebook post made Tuesday afternoon, Lowdermilk acknowledged Floyd’s death has sparked an outrage in Burke County.
“The complete disregard shown to Mr. Floyd leaves everyone including police officers across the nation, shocked and appalled,” Lowdermilk said in the post. “This is yet another painful reminder to everyone that the law enforcement community has more work to do as they continue to strive for justice.”
Lowdermilk was in attendance for Wednesday’s protest at the courthouse square in downtown Morganton. He said Wednesday it was important for him and MDPS to show support to the community.
“We want to show (the protesters) support,” Lowdermilk said Wednesday. “They’re doing it in a peaceful way and we encourage that. We do not agree with what happened, we think it’s awful what happened. It’s wrong and they will be prosecuted, not just the officer that was involved but the other ones that were there. We will continue to support this group during their peaceful demonstration.”
Whisenant took a similar stand of solidarity with the protesters.
“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office’s core values are professionalism and integrity,” according to a Facebook post made by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. “We recognized and believe that our citizens must have faith and confidence in us to lawfully serve and protect them.
“The death of George Floyd in Minneapolis violates and erodes the mutual respect that is so important between law enforcement and our communities,” the post said. “We ask the family, friends and all of us who are hurt by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a law enforcement officer to accept our deepest sympathies.”
Both officials said their agencies have worked to establish meaningful relationships with their communities.
“Through our every action, officers seek to enhance the quality of life by providing exceptional public safety services while respecting the rights and dignity of all our citizens,” Lowdermilk said in the post. “We serve a community to build relationships that have a positive impact for all. Morganton Public Safety is committed to maintaining a positive relationship with our community through honesty, transparency and cooperation. We will continue searching for new ways to have a safer and more just community.”
Whisenant vowed for his agency to continue to strive to serve its community justly.
“The Sheriff’s Office is pleased with the positive relationship we have developed with the residents of Burke County,” the BCSO post said. “We will continue performing our duties in a manner reflecting an even deeper dedication to honorably and fairly serving all.”
