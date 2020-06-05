Vice President Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency on April 30 to coordinate shipments of personal protective equipment to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America. These shipments will provide a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in the nursing homes.
FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said the agency will send the first shipments with a seven-day supply starting in May, and a second wave in early June. In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns, and 31.4 million pairs of gloves.
The following nursing homes in Burke County are on a list to receive the supplies:
» Autumn Care of Drexel
» Carolina Rehab Center of Burke in Connelly Springs
» College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Connelly Springs
» Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton
» Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation in Morganton
The mission supplements existing efforts to ensure nursing homes across the country have PPE during the coronavirus pandemic. FEMA is coordinating shipping of PPE to Medicaid- and Medicare-certified nursing homes based on input from the American Health Care Association to serve as a bridge between other PPE shipments.
