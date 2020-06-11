Typically, The Outreach Center holds a monthly food distribution program on the last Tuesday of each month. Due to a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank though, TOC was able to hold a special drive-thru pick-up food distribution this week at its East Fleming Drive location.
“We’re here giving help to the people that have been affected by COVID-19,” Johnson said. “It’s also intended to help some of the farmers and manufacturers who lost their supply due to restaurants being closed.”
The Outreach Center is a community-based nonprofit relief organization serving Burke and its surrounding counties in western North Carolina through hunger relief, job training, education and arts programs. Its mission is “(to) empower children and their families to break the cycle of generational poverty,” according to its website.
During TOC’s distribution on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, volunteers and TOC staff handed out gallons of fresh milk, fresh eggs, bags of potatoes, oranges and apples, as well as fresh produce such as celery, carrots, cucumbers and onions.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, located in Charlotte, partnered with TOC to supply the food to families. Second Harvest’s parent company is Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.
Feeding America “works to get nourishing food — from farmers, manufacturers and retailers — to people in need,” its website said. This week, Second Harvest and TOC teamed up to supply local families and farmers meals.
TOC received a truckload, complete with 24 pallets of food supplies to distribute. Johnson said the truckload contained enough food to feed 900 families.
TOC did not finalize the partnership until only a few days before the distribution, so the organization’s social media team could not advertise for the event weeks in advance as it would for monthly food distribution.
Still, the event, which started Tuesday and lasted through Thursday, generated enough interest to feed nearly 600 families. Johnson said. Due to the demand for the event, the distribution could potentially turn into a weekly or bi-weekly event.
Johnson said the distribution was also made possible by monetary gifts from a handful of donors.
The organization will continue to offer its monthly food distributions available to the public, as well as its monthly senior food box distribution for senior citizens, Johnson said.
The special food distributions are available to people of all counties. People interested in registering for distributions can provide their name, the number of people in the household, their race, and the ages of their household members on site.
The Outreach Center is a Burke County United Way member.
