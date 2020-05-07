As coronavirus cases continue to mount at Grace Heights Rehabilitation Center in Morganton, several local churches and businesses are developing a plan to encourage and support the facility’s staff and health care providers.
Pastors from First Baptist, First United Methodist, Grace Episcopal, St. Matthew’s United Methodist, and Calvary Lutheran churches have been in close contact with one another since the coronavirus crisis began in March. The group became increasingly concerned about the morale of employees at Grace Heights and explored ways they could help, according to Tyler Roach, minister of youth and family life at First Baptist Church.
Roach reached out to the facility and learned about current regulations requiring all staff members to remain onsite for their full shift.
“It’s a big deal that they can’t leave to go get something to eat like they normally do,” Roach said. “We felt like it’s the least we could do to provide some meals and snacks for them.”
Elaine Hall, pastor of Saint Matthew’s United Methodist, shared her feelings about the project.
“I just wish we could do more,” Hall said. “It’s discouraging that, practically speaking, there’s just not much we can do in a situation like this. My instinct is to show up and help, but that’s the very last thing we should be doing right now.”
The group decided that the first step would be to provide catered lunches for the facility’s staff. They reached out to local restaurants to help provide the meals.
“It was important for us to involve local businesses in the effort, because so many of them have been struggling to stay open,” said the Rev. Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church.
Boulevard Barbeque, Swede’s Café, KFC, Firehouse Subs and Countryside BBQ in Marion supported the effort.
“Everybody has been very generous and supportive,” Jolly said. “They’ve offered discounts and made the process as smooth as possible for us.”
Sarah Carter, an employee of Firehouse Subs in Morganton, was glad to be able to be a part of this effort to serve the community.
“We’re so thankful to the health care workers who are working so hard right now,” Carter said. “We’re also thankful for the support we’ve received from the community. We’ve been busier over the last few weeks than we ever were before all this started happening.”
The Rev. Dana McKim, pastor of First United Methodist, reported that the five churches are currently discussing plans to continue this partnership into the future. Starting April 20, they began serving staff members who work the night shift. The group also has discussed a campaign to encourage their members to begin sending uplifting cards and notes to staff members who are struggling to cope with the outbreak.
“We don’t have any definite plans beyond this week,” McKim said at the time of this interview. “But we are going to continue to find ways we can support them.”
All of the pastors involved cited their church’s personal connections to the facility as one of the driving factors behind their involvement. All five churches have members who are either currently patients at Grace Heights or who have been at the facility in the past. Several of the pastors also have personal connections with staff members at the facility.
“We have church members at most of the facilities in town,” Roach said. “My wife and I have become familiar with a lot of the staff at Grace Heights because we regularly visit our members there.”
According to McKim, the recent revelation that staff members have been receiving threats from members of the community has made this project even more important to him.
“It’s unthinkable to me how anyone of good conscience could do that,” he said. “These people need our support more than ever right now.”
Hall is encouraged by the response she has seen in her church so far. She reports that everyone she has spoken with at Saint Matthew's has been eager to get involved in any way they could.
“Everybody wants something positive and helpful they can do right now,” she said. “Every time I come to someone with a concrete ask, they’re saying 'yes.'”
She is hopeful that the spirit of togetherness she sees in the community will continue to grow in the coming weeks.
McKim hopes the efforts of these churches will encourage other churches, organizations and community members to get involved. Whether at Grace Heights or any of the other health care facilities in Burke County, he believes it is vital for the community to stand in solidarity with those who are on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.
