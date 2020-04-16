The Burke Ministerial Alliance installed a food box at Gaston Chapel AME Church on Sept. 7, 2019, at 100 Bouchelle St. in Morganton. The wooden box offers food and other seasonal items for community residents in need.
The BMA is a group of approximately 22 pastors from Burke County who come together for fellowship and to meet the needs of the churches and community. The group has been meeting together for 20 years off and on as needed.
“We unite together because we are stronger together,” said the Rev. Tommy Carpenter, member of the BMA.
The food box holds nonperishable items, snacks and a Scripture card to inspire people in need.
“This winter, we will have blankets,” said the Rev. Audrey Conley Gwynn, associate pastor at Gaston Chapel and member of the BMA.
Gwynn became interested in having the box installed at Gaston Chapel after she observed the food box in the parking lot of the library at the Episcopal church being used by the homeless.
“The homeless that live in the woods in that area would get food out of the box to eat,” Gwynn said. “It amazed me so much, I brought it before the ministerial alliance to place a box in the surrounding area of Burke County. The organization agreed and secured the funding to have it built by Ed Jackson.”
All the donated items come from Burke County churches and the community, Gwynn said. Ed Jackson, uncle of Amy Kincaid, the BMA’s secretary, volunteered to build the box for the church.
To access the food box, people can pull up or walk up to it, open the latch and select the items needed.
“I felt that (we) needed to do something to help those in need of food,” Gwynn said. “My heart went out to the homeless, especially, (but) people in need can access it also. It’s only by the grace of God it’s not us. Losing a job or anything could take you there in a minute.”
This box is the first the ministerial alliance has installed, but it may install more at other locations. Other churches with food boxes include First United Methodist Church of Morganton at 200 N. King St. and Grace Episcopal Church at 303 S. King St., Morganton.
“The ministers of Burke County are very thankful for the completion of our very first project,” Gwynn said. “We pray that the community will be blessed with love and fed with food and Scriptures through this box. God bless the community of Burke County. Let’s unite together and not be divided by race or creed.”
The BMA also hopes to focus on community improvements and offer scholarships.
