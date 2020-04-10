As Burke County sees a surge of coronavirus patients, local physicians are making sure the county doesn’t experience a shortage of medical personnel.
Dr. Gandhari Loomis, a family practice physician at Table Rock Family Medicine, part of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, and president of the Burke County Medical Society, is working with CHSBR and Western Piedmont Community College to provide preparedness training for physicians to brush up on skills such as drawing blood or adjusting an IV pump.
“When I finished my residency training, I could put in a central line and care for very sick patients, but you didn’t want me drawing the blood or starting the IV,” Loomis said.
She said most of her physician colleagues feel the same way.
“Since residency training, we have always relied on our excellent team of phlebotomists and nurses to draw blood and start IVs, and they are exceptional at these skills,” she said.
In these unusual times with COVID-19, everyone wants to pitch in and help where they can. The Burke County Medical Society has made it possible for the internal medicine residents at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s Graduate Medical Education Program to participate in the training without having to pay a fee.
“The response was excellent, and the first two sessions were quickly filled,” Loomis said.
Doctors gathered in small group sessions to learn basic, but essential nursing skills, including venipuncture/phlebotomy, starting IVs, IV pump management, suctioning endotracheal tubes and checking blood sugar. They used simulation training arms and mannequins for the procedures.
The workshop is being expanded for any hospital or community-based physician who would like to participate thanks to Drew Thomas, vice president of physician practices, and Jackie Lawrence, RN, director of nursing support.
Expanding the doctors’ skill set also may help conserve personal protective equipment, as supplies are running dangerously low.
“By potentially eliminating the need for multiple health care workers to be attending an isolated patient at any given time, we are keeping multiple sets of PPE from being used,” Loomis said. “Right now, health care is a team sport. It’s important to make sure we can cross-cover and be ready to do whatever we need to do to fill the gaps.”
For more information on the sessions or how to participate, contact Jackie Lawrence, RN at jacqueline.lawrence@blueridgehealth.org or call 828-580-6674.
