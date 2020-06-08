A local physician organized a group of health care professionals to peacefully protest racial inequality in the health care system on Saturday morning at the courthouse square in Morganton.
Courtney Mull, M.D. is a family physician who works in the Mission Hospital system in Marion. Mull was born in Morganton and currently lives in the Oak Hill community.
Mull said the group was inspired to protest by a group called WhiteCoats4BlackLives, a medical student-run organization born out of the National White Coat Die-In demonstrations that took place in December 2014, according to the organization’s website.
The group on Saturday took part in a nearly nine-minute-long kneel-down to symbolize the duration in which George Floyd was pinned by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
“Seeing the reverence and the kneeling, that part was very powerful,” Mull said. “The 8 minutes and 46 seconds was so long and just to think that someone was suffering that amount of time, it was powerful to see colleagues acknowledging that with their bodies. It was also powerful to see people from different specialties and different health care systems walking together with a common goal.”
Prior to the kneel-down though, Mull spoke to the crowd about why she gathered the group together Saturday.
“I just encouraged people that racism is such a massive problem and that we have to have government laws and policies to protect the safety of our patients and communities,” Mull said. “Beyond that, we have to take personal devotion to the problem and look within our personal and professional lives to find the evidence of racism and work together locally to eliminate it.”
According to Mull, discrimination affects many social determinants of health — or “the factors of health care that affect one’s health that aren’t their biology” — such as income, education level, housing, home safety, transportation and access to clean food.
Mull said the health care system contains a number of social determinants of health. These factors, including the provider’s availability and quality of care, directly impact whether patients can receive adequate health care.
“Each of us (health care professionals) has to practice at the top of our game (and) to provide the best quality to any patient that we see, no matter what their background,” Mull said.
Mull also addressed the importance of both informing medical students of racial inequalities in health care and making sure to recruit and support black, Native American and Latino colleagues.
“Both of these (factors) are critical from a patient’s perspective,” Mull said. “Our patients, as they’re vulnerable and scared, it’s very empowering for them to see a physician or provider of their same cultural background.”
Lastly, Mull thanked those in attendance and said if any health care professionals would like to begin the process of working to “break down lines between cultures” to email her at mullcd77@gmail.com. Mull said there are organizations in Burke County, like Good Samaritan Clinic and others, which aim to eliminate health care barriers.
“We already have so many community support groups that (working at eliminating health care barriers) would have to do with networking,” Mull said.
Christopher Clapp, M.D., of Morganton, is a physician at Mountain View Pediatrics in Lenoir. Clapp said he was perusing Facebook after running a 5K and saw a colleague posting about the meetup in Morganton and raced over as the kneel-down was starting. Clapp said it “meant a lot” to see so many colleagues show their support.
“I hope it means that the significance of the movement and the understanding that racism is still alive and well is becoming more apparent,” Clapp said. “We really need to be aware of it. We’ve heard a lot in the last month, but to really be actively anti-racist. We may not know any physicians or people that are racist, but we’re not necessarily anti-racist. Sometimes we’re too passive. So it’s good to have something to get a foothold in and do something active and be less passive.”
Clapp said he and his family were heading to Asheville after the Morganton meetup to participate in another protest there.
“I saw probably 10 physicians out here,” Clapp said. “(I saw) several physicians assistants and people I know that are nurses, medical assistants and lab techs. So it was a broad spectrum.”
According to Clapp, Burke County’s lack of representation for people of color in higher levels of the health care system makes it that much more important for local health care professionals to speak out about these issues.
“I saw some brown skin,” Clapp said. “Unfortunately, in Burke County, there’s maybe one black physician. In terms of physician’s assistants, nurse practitioners and levels of nurses, (there are) certainly (people of color) in those positions. In terms of actual providers, there are not a lot of brown faces.”
Mull said the issue of racial inequality needs to be addressed now. In November, Mull adopted a biracial baby named Harper, who is nearly 7 months old. Harper “is the light of her life and the best thing that’s ever happened to her,” Mull said.
“We’ve got to move the needle on (racial inequality) now, like 20 years ago,” Mull said. “I want to move (the needle) before I’ve got to sit with (Harper) and explain George Floyd to her. I want it to be much better by the time she’s old enough.”
Still, since becoming a mother, Mull said she has been inspired by the changes she has seen take place in the world.
“It gives me hope thinking our future is getting better and better,” Mull said. “I do think that people are connecting more with people that are different than them.”
Any local health care providers, as well as any community/church leader, who want to network on working through Burke County’s local social determinants of health, email Mull at mullcd77@gmail.com.
