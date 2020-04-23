Albert Dale of Dysartsville recently shared his memories of hearing about how his family survived during the 1918 Spanish flu epidemic:
My father, Albert Dale, grew up in the Salem Community, and lived with his grandfather, also named Albert Dale. Grandfather was very political and served on the local school board for more than 25 years and was a leader in the local Methodist Church.
My dad was usually even tempered, but one morning, he told my mother to “get those flowers off the dresser.” The next day, he was very vocal: “I said get those flowers out of here.” I went downstairs and asked my mother why Daddy was so upset. She replied, “Ask him.”
I returned upstairs and asked why he was so upset, and he replied, “You’re too young to know.” I was about 7-years-old and asked, “When will I be old enough?” He replied, “Perhaps when you are 12.”
Somehow, I remembered to ask again when I was 12. He said,”You’re too young,” so I curtly replied, “You could die and I would never know.” This flummoxed him and he replied, “You could die first.” I responded with, “Well, the numbers are with you.” He was 36-years-old when I was born.
I was the winner, and Dad began the narrative of the “1918 flu epidemic.” He was not familiar with the term “pandemic,” and I would not know the phrase until I was in conversation years later with Dr. Thomas Shannon, who introduced me to it. Dr. Shannon told me that the 1918 pandemic killed more people in 18 months than all the wars in recorded history. Years later, I saw the figure of 185,000 in the U.S.A. alone.
Dad was born in 1908 and was 10-years-old when the pandemic of 1918 struck Salem with a vengeance. Dad reluctantly told me about it about in 1956. Grandpa lived in a large house (for the time) and the closest house to the church.
“People were dying fast, like flies,” he said.
It was four miles to town, and body prep in most settlements was done by a person who volunteered his services. Funerals were often a local or community task.
My dad said there were five bodies in the living room on three occasions. Three bodies were present on a number of occasions and at least one body was present for weeks. Everyone who was able-bodied and not yet sick was digging graves. One man knew how to build caskets, and the work load required he take an apprentice. A trip to town was required in order to purchase smooth, doeskin fabric which was used to cover the casket.
My father, I felt, carried these images with him. To my recollection, he never mentioned them again. He did not like flowers and did not want them mentioned, and to comment on them in someone’s lawn did not elicit a response.
My mother was a nurse who graduated from the State Hospital School of Nursing at Morganton in 1935. In those sad, dark days of the Depression, she acquired a position with a Dr. Barron, who was affiliated with a Charlotte sanatorium. The doctor told her about his experience with the 1918 pandemic.
Inexplicably, the virus did not attack the infirm or the very young, but in a most unusual course of events, it attacked the young and vibrant. He told Mom that he would be called to a farm to see a well-nourished young girl or boy, and their breathing would signal they could not survive more than another day.
Over a period of eight to 10 years, I have inquired of older people in the Salem community of whether they ever heard of the Spanish flu of 1918. I have inquired of six to eight people, and not one had a recall of having heard of this event and seemed surprised by my inquiry.
1918 was well before the first radio network (1926). Folks talked about everything, but apparently not the Spanish flu. Perhaps it was too painful to recall and was allowed to fade from memory.
