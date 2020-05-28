The North Carolina Society of Historians has elected two Burke County residents to its board of directors, Dan Hoyle of Valdese and Julia Pittman of Morganton.
The society’s mission is to collect and preserve North Carolina history, traditions and folklore statewide and at local and county levels, according to its website.
A longtime history buff, Hoyle worked as a teacher and principal in Burke County Public Schools, according to the organization’s newsletter. He also volunteers with the History Museum of Burke County. He created a website featuring a plethora of historic information and photographs about the town of Drexel and the surrounding area, including the school he attended and where he later served as principal.
Pittman enjoyed a distinguished career as a high school English teacher and is widely known for her outstanding work in school and community theatrical productions as an actor, choreographer and director. Aspiring writers have sought her advice and editing for their works. At least one of those writers has won an award from the North Carolina Society of Historians.
For more information, visit www.ncsocietyofhistorians.org/.
