Local senior facilities and churches are starting to make preparations to keep people from coming down with coronavirus should it make an appearance in Burke County.
The Grace Ridge Retirement Community declined to share specific precautions they are taking, but Christopher Romick, executive director of Grace Ridge, issued the following statement:
“We started early and continue to take aggressive precautionary measures,” he said. “We follow and exceed CDC guidelines while also communicating with other industry professionals to ensure we are taking all steps to mitigate the virus. We also remain in contact with local and state health officials and benefit from the support of our partners at Atrium. We are focused on the wellbeing of our community and preventing any impact of the coronavirus. We will continue to evaluate the situation, evolve our plans as necessary and keep our residents and their families updated.”
DePaul, the company that owns the Cambridge House senior living facility in Hildebran, also issued a statement.
“DePaul’s senior leadership team is carefully monitoring federal, state and county resources closely,” officials with the company said. “DePaul has detailed and specific emergency plans in place that prioritize the health and safety of the individuals we serve, the individuals we employ and the continuity of our operations. We have prepared for episodes of infectious diseases and other illnesses that spread easily, especially among older or vulnerable populations.
“DePaul staff members are trained in infection control practices and follow strict protocols based on that training. These protocols include properly washing hands frequently and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and hard surfaces. These practices have been in place to combat the influenza virus and will continue as we monitor the spread of the coronavirus.
“As we navigate this challenge, we remain focused on providing exceptional care and service for those we serve, as well as our business partners. This includes sharing regular updates and information and taking any precautions required to limit the spread of illness or misinformation.”
DePaul has limited visitation at its facilities and ordered the doors to remain locked after hours. They encourage families to communicate with residents remotely using programs like Skype or FaceTime. Visitors to Cambridge House will be screened for the virus.
“You will be asked to stop at the door, where you will be asked a few screening questions and your temperature will be taken,” DePaul wrote in a letter sent to the families of residents. “If your temperature is 100 degrees or more, or you answer any of the screening questions in the affirmative, you will be denied access to the community.”
Several churches in Morganton contacted by The News Herald have not cancelled any services or events yet, but many are taking precautions, such as providing hand sanitizer at church entrances and stepping up the cleaning and disinfecting of their facilities, and in some cases, modifying practices during services, as Marshall Jolly, rector of Grace Episcopal Church, explained.
“We are practicing social distancing, eliminating dipping the communion wafer into the cup, and we have placed hand sanitizer and tissues in each pew,” Jolly said. “We are encouraging everyone to consult health care professionals about the best health practices for them in public spaces.”
First Baptist Church of Morganton has cancelled a youth mission trip to Quebec, Canada, originally scheduled to take place during spring break for Burke County Public Schools.
“Numerous factors contributed to that decision, but primarily, our concern about the many unknown issues surrounding the coronavirus, particularly in relation to international travel,” said the Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, senior minister at FBC, in a statement on the church’s coronavirus policy.
The Rev. Dana McKim, senior pastor of First United Methodist Church of Morganton, sent a message to his congregation via video and letter sharing information about the virus and guidelines people should use regarding church activities, before the United Methodist leadership in western North Carolina ordered all of the churches under their administration to suspend services for two weeks.
McKim concluded his letter by exhorting church members to remember those suffering with the virus in prayer and to consider donating to a relief fund to help coronavirus victims.
“Let a spirit of kindness and generosity prevail,” McKim said. “Avoid making disparaging, derogatory or inflammatory remarks about people, cultures or locations where the virus has been rampant. Most of us are not public health experts or pandemic specialists. These folks are hurting and stand in the need of the healing balm of Jesus Christ.”
