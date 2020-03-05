Local Boy Scouts are counting on support from the community once again as they sell their Camp Cards.
Burke County residents have supported local Boy Scouts for many years. In recent years, when the Scouts began selling Camp Cards, the community response was supportive.
“Scouts in the Lake James District saw a 5 percent increase in cards sold over the prior year, (and) that equates to more Scouts attending summer camp,” said Erich Carpenter, Lake James District executive.
Boy Scouts from the Lake James District go to Camp Bud Schiele in nearby Rutherfordton for summer camp. The camp is described as “an experience of a lifetime, with all the summer fun activities any young Scout could dream of.” Camp activities include canoeing and other water sports, survival skills testing, archery and riflery. Many participants look forward to the week away in nature with their fellow Scouts. A video of their camp experiences can be viewed at www.piedmontcouncilbsa.org/cbs.
“That’s why I get excited about selling camp cards,” said Kenton Gupton of Troop 199, which meets at Oak Hill Ruritan. “It helps me pay my way to summer camp, where I earn lots of badges and have fun with my friends.”
The “Pay Your Own Way” initiative was first proposed by Cristy Gupton, membership chair of the Lake James District.
“One of the important points of the Scout Law is to be “thrifty,” and that means being responsible for paying your bills,” Cristy said. “I felt selling at least 65 cards, which would cover the entire camp cost, was the perfect opportunity for Scouts to learn the important skill of being self-reliant and earning their own money. Having that pay off by attending camp on your own dime is an important rite of passage for any young person.”
It will cost around $270 for a Boy Scout to attend a week of summer camp at Camp Bud Schiele. One Burke County Boy Scout not only paid his way to summer camp, but outsold every other Scout in the entire Piedmont Council, which covers 11 counties. Cameron Cox of Troop 184, which meets at First Baptist Church in Morganton, sold 447 Camp Cards, which paid his way to five camp experiences in 2019.
“It felt really cool to pay my own way to my summer camps,” Cox said. “It was something I could be responsible for instead of just expecting my parents to pay for everything. My favorite part of the whole experience was learning new skills and hanging out with new friends.”
The $10 card represents more than $100 in immediate value and unlimited value throughout the year. This year’s card includes a few newcomers, including Cup-n-Spoon, Uncle E’s, Moondog Pizza, Swede’s Cafe and Toasted & Rolled, to name a few.
“We are so excited to support the Boys Scouts, because at Cup N’ Spoon, we are all about community and local helping local,” said Melissa Diedricks, owner of the frozen yogurt bar. “We want to show our community how important it is that we support each other so we can grow and thrive together. We love Morganton and what the Boy Scouts are doing.”
Longtime supporters of the Boy Scouts, such as Tractor Supply, Food Lion, Myra’s and The Grind also are included on this year’s Camp Card.
To purchase a card, connect with a local Boy Scout troop by searching “Scout Me In” online. Scouts will be out in the community selling the cards March 1 to May 8. People will find Scouts selling their cards at many of the establishments listed on the card.
People interested in volunteering with their local Boy Scouts should contact Carpenter at erich.carpenter@scouting.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.