Though the stay-at-home order forces many people to be out of work, those on the frontlines – in hospitals, retirement facilities and other essential businesses – must forge on amidst the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Thanks to the help of a local Facebook group that is making and distributing protective masks, these workers can feel more assured that they will remain healthy while performing their courageous work.
The Facebook group Making Masks 4 Burke was started on April 3 by Denise Brank and has more than 65 members. Brank started the group despite the fact that she “can’t sew a lick,” she said.
“(It started) when I thought, ‘Let’s see if we can get some donations,’” Brank said. “I put it out there and said, ‘Here’s what we’re trying to do,’ and people started asking where to send the money and where to send the materials after buying it at JOANN (Fabric and Craft Stores). I’d pick it up and go take it to the seamstress and just procure materials and deliver them.”
Brank said Valdese’s Robey’s Fabrics deserves a “big kudos” as they have accommodated her and the team every step of the way.
According to Brank, she has received a number of monetary donations from community members to ensure the group can keep going. However, Brank and many other group members are only charging enough per mask to cover the cost of materials.
“Some of the ladies are just absolutely new beginner (sewers),” Brank said. “One of the ladies said she didn’t have a sewing machine. Another lady said, ‘Well, I’ve got a sewing machine, but I can’t sew, so take mine.’ So, the group members are doing whatever it takes, the little parts, to make it easier for those who are out here on the frontlines.”
Karen Thomas and her daughter run The Huffy Heifers, a local online business that specializes in creating homemade goods like unique home décor, custom signs and quilts. Brank, a customer of The Huffy Heifers, reached out to Thomas to see if she would be interested in helping the cause.
“When I got the call from Denise that there was a need, all things masks took over,” Thomas said. “We are here doing our best to keep our community safe and healthy. We sew each mask with love and prayers. We want our frontline folks to know we are here to back them up.”
Angelica Montalvo said she joined the group because she “loved” the idea that the group was not making a profit and she thought it was a great idea to get people together to help those on the frontline.
For others, like Tracie Lowman and her family, they have used their sewing time to bond as a family. Tracie said her husband, Joe, helps cut fabric while she sews and their 15-year-old daughter, Willow, makes tape. Another group member Shayna Tillery has also recruited help from her 8-year-old son.
Still other Making Masks 4 Burke group members have taken on the task of making masks while maintaining their day jobs.
Traci Greenwood is a registered nurse at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge Morganton. Greenwood has made more than 340 masks as of Wednesday, including more than 100 for Autumn Care of Drexel, a local retirement community.
“I like doing a lot of different charity projects,” Greenwood said. “I love to sew, so this was one thing that I knew that I could do. I do a lot of sewing for animal rescues, so I have a lot of spare material. As a nurse, I know how important it is to go to work and feel safe. There’s a need, and it’s just a way I can give back.”
Greenwood, who first began making masks in early March when she crafted two masks for her elderly parents, said she has also had people reach out to her through her private Facebook page to have her make them masks. She charges $3 per mask for community members, while the masks she makes for health care workers are free of charge.
“The beauty of having (Denise) run the group is that she has more time to coordinate,” Greenwood said. “Literally, all I do is sew. Like today, I finished work at 4 p.m. and I’ve cut masks out, I’ve been ironing. I’ll sit in front of the TV tonight with my husband and cut more masks out. So, that’s just what I do.
“We’re proud of Burke County. We’re proud of first responders. We’ll do anything to help them.”
Like Greenwood, Tom and Wendy Wise, employees at EJ Victor, work during the day and make masks at night and on weekends.
The group has made orders for people at hospice centers, hospitals, post offices, a cancer center, nursing homes, grocery stores and Navy ships, among other organizations and businesses, Brank said.
“It’s just an overwhelming event,” Brank said. “We’re probably not even making a tiny dent in any of that, but at least we’re all out here trying. It’s been a community-wide effort – a county-wide effort of people trying to get all this stuff together.”
“These wonderful ladies, gentlemen and children have all worked so tirelessly,” Brank said. “It is truly a labor of love. It is a community coming together for one common denominator: keeping our communities and loved ones safe.
“Burke County is a wonderful bunch of people, “Brank said. “Thank you to those that donated to our cause and to each seamstress who spent out of pocket as well. When you get right down to it, we are all family in a crisis.”
