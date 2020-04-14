Dr. Don Hemstreet, founder of the Morganton Animal Clinic and member of the Burke County Board of Education, has received recognition for his many years of community service.
The Rotary Club of Morganton has named Hemstreet its 2019 Distinguished Person of the Year.
Each year, the Rotary Club of Morganton collects nominations and selects someone who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community, according to a press release on the nomination.
“It is a special honor that transcends politics and personalities, and it is reserved for those individuals whose leadership and service extend far beyond the range of the average citizen, exemplifying the Rotary motto of ‘Service Above Self,’” club officials said.
Hemstreet was born in Chicago, Illinois, raised in Florida, and graduated from the School of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University, according to the press release.
“My first paying job in junior high school was working for a veterinarian,” Hemstreet said. “That experience let me know that I wanted to pursue veterinary medicine for a career.”
He was working at a veterinary practice in Concord, North Carolina, when he heard about Morganton.
“I had always wanted to have my own veterinary practice, and the drug reps who came to Concord told me Morganton could use another veterinarian, so I decided to take a chance, and we came here,” Hemstreet said. “I started my own practice (the Morganton Animal Clinic) in 1972. The original clinic was in the Salem community in a converted garage. I did the large animal work from our Volkswagen camper, with the help of my wife and children. In those early days, we had many adventures, to say the least.”
Hemstreet and his family lived next door to the clinic until his practice grew too large for the facility. He moved the clinic to the current building on N.C. 181 and took on a partner, Dr. Sam Pearson. The two practiced veterinary medicine together for years, and eventually welcomed a third partner, Dr. Wendy Callahan. When Pearson was diagnosed with serious pulmonary disease, he and Hemstreet sold their practice to Callahan. Hemstreet still works there part-time.
“My favorite thing about veterinary medicine is being part of the relationship between humans and their animals,” Hemstreet said. “Over my years of practicing veterinary medicine, it has become more of an art and a spiritual experience. I have known some of these clients and their animals for decades. I now see their children’s children’s dogs and cats. It is richly rewarding.”
In addition to his work at the clinic, Hemstreet has served on the Burke County Board of Education for three terms.
“Our goal as a board was improving academics and adding a weighted grading system (in which advanced-placement class grades have more weight than other class grades), so that college admissions officers could readily tell who the top academic students were in our system,” Hemstreet said of his first term. “During that time, the school board added several new middle schools.”
More recent school board accomplishments he is most proud of include the language immersion program, the contracting of Chartwells food service and the rebuilding of Mountain View Elementary School.
“Currently, in this challenging time, I am most proud of how Burke County schools have led the way in continuing to feed students daily and providing (for) scholastic needs with online courses,” Hemstreet said. “We are one of the top systems in the state and serve as an example to surrounding counties.”
While serving on the board of Burke United Christian Ministries, he had the opportunity to see the ministry grow and branch out.
“Years ago, it was brought to our attention by a group of nurses and doctors that there was a lack of food and medical services for certain populations in this community,” Hemstreet said. “The Good Samaritan Clinic started in a unit at the housing authority, and the soup kitchen began in a house on Green Street. They have both grown tremendously over the years through the foresight and leadership of many people in this community.”
He has served in the soup kitchen at BUCM for many years with his church’s serving team from St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
A longtime friend, Dr. Andy Lang, also got Hemstreet involved with ministry at the local prison.
“I really did not want to, but Andy persisted, and then he passed away,” Hemstreet said. “A few weeks after Andy died, a box of was delivered to my house with a note from Andy’s wife saying, ‘Tell Don to take these to the prison.’ That was 30 years ago, and I have been involved in Bible studies at the prison ever since. God works in mysterious ways, and prison ministry has been one of the many blessings of my life.”
Another blessing he acknowledges is his 55-year marriage to his wife, Joy, and their four children and seven grandchildren. Their two oldest children live in Florida, and their two younger daughters live in Morganton.
The Distinguished Person of the Year award is Hemstreet’s second honor from the Rotary Club. He was named a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary some years before, another recognition for his community service.
“I am truly grateful and honored to be chosen the Person of the Year by the Rotary Club,” Hemstreet said. “I have many friends who are members, and I have always appreciated what Rotary does, locally and internationally. Three generations of Hemstreets look forward to the annual pancake breakfast.”
Dalton Walters, president of the club, praised the nomination.
“Dr. Hemstreet is truly an example of the kind of citizen we should all strive to be,” Walters said. “His continued service to Morganton and Burke County has impacted many lives over the years. He continues to be an inspiration to us all, and I am honored to recognize him as the 2019 Distinguished Person of the Year.”
The celebration to honor Hemstreet will take place at a date to be announced after the threat of coronavirus passes. In addition to giving him an award, the club will donate $1,000 to his charity of choice.
Hemstreet encouraged others to become more involved in community service.
“Saint Augustine said, ‘Love receives because it gives, and the more it gives, the more it receives,’” he said. “I have found that to be absolutely true in my life, and am prayerfully thankful to be a small part of a loving, giving community, especially in these times.”
(1) comment
A better man of the highest character, integrity and spiritual vitality as Dr. Hemstreet would be very, very hard to come by. Thank you Don for your service to our great community. Your leadership and visibility is tops. God bless you and yours.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.