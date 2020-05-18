A man received charges Wednesday after allegedly running around a parking lot naked and leaving his child alone in a hotel room.
Derrick Anthony Davis, 38, formerly of Valdese, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and indecent exposure, said Capt. Keith Bowman with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
The charges came after police received a call about a man running around the parking lot of Fiddlers Run Shopping Center with no clothes on at around 11:20 p.m., Bowman said.
When officers arrived on scene, Davis was wearing clothes, Bowman said. In the arresting officer's report, she noted that Davis was sweating profusely despite temperatures outdoors somewhere between 55-60 degrees.
The Burke County Emergency Communications Center advised officers that there were some warrants waiting to be served on Davis. As he was taken into custody, the officer found a schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in his book bag, the arrest report said.
As he was being arrested, Davis told officers that he had left his 6-year-old child at Sleep Inn on South Sterling Street, Bowman said. Officers contacted Burke County Department of Social Services and the child was placed in the custody of a relative.
Davis' criminal background is limited to a driving while impaired conviction from 2009 and a possession of drug paraphernalia conviction from 2004, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety website.
His bond was set at $26,000, Bowman said. His next court date is set for June 5.
