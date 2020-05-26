VALDESE – Chip Black, mayor of the town of Valdese, visited the History Museum of Burke County on Thursday, Feb. 13, and shared a picture of prosperity in the town during his “State of Valdese” address. The presentation was part of the museum’s “Coffee at the Museum” series.
More recently, Black took time to contrast that report with glimpses into a town struggling with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, in which people are sheltering in place and some businesses have had to close temporarily.
» A tale of two towns
In February, things were looking up for the town of Valdese.
“If you’ve been over there recently, you’ve noticed that our restaurants are busy,” Black said at the time. “As you drive down Main Street, you’ll notice that there aren’t any open storefronts – everything’s occupied. We’ve got a new industry expansion that was completed with Meridian Yarn and they’re busy, as is every other industry in Valdese. They’ve all got employment signs out.”
That image has changed dramatically, yet the mayor maintains a positive outlook for the town.
“The COVID-19 virus has certainly diminished our activity in the near term, but the fundamentals of our success and my optimism for the future of Valdese are unchanged,” Black said. “We know that the virus and the stay-at-home requirements will reduce our revenues from sales taxes and state-shared revenues. We’ve also seen our water and sewer sales decline as industries have been closed. Most of our Valdese restaurants have remained open for take-outs, and our citizens have been supportive. All of our businesses are struggling to survive, but I’m not aware of any who do not plan to reopen when restrictions are lifted.”
The town’s Community Affairs department has created a website called DowntownValdese.com to allow people to shop at Valdese businesses online.
Black shared how the Great Recession of the last decade showed town officials how to navigate a dire situation. Black, who moved to Valdese in 1985 from Connelly Springs, served as Ward No. 3 town council member from 1997-2015, before becoming mayor.
“At that time (of the Great Recession), I voted to defer maintenance on the town’s assets and reduce investments in infrastructure, rather than use our fund balance or increase the tax rate,” he said. “Hopefully, the experiences of the last recession will help us make better decisions as we navigate the current financial challenges.”
He said they will keep those lessons in mind as they plan the next town budget.
“There are so many uncertainties (that) we can’t yet estimate the severity of the impact on our revenues,” Black said. “I can predict with confidence that the Valdese Town Council will adopt a balanced budget prior to July 1. However, both Council and staff understand that amendments will likely be necessary as the full economic effects of the virus are realized.”
He shared how the town is making special efforts to serve its residents during the pandemic.
“Our town staff has made extraordinary efforts to accommodate citizens and support our businesses,” Black said. “Some residents, while confined at home, have taken the opportunity to clean their attics and garages. Special trash pickups is one example of how the work load has increased for our public works department and other staff.”
» Attitudes drive policy
During his presentation in February, Black noted that attitudes influence public policies, and referenced the development of Crow Hill Park in Valdese. The town council gave the option to purchase the property to a developer wanting to build homes years ago, but residents sued the town over the decision. The lawsuit was dismissed because the deal fell through. In 2016, the Western North Carolina Housing Partnership asked for an option to purchase the property for affordable housing. The town council held public meetings to get input from residents, and they appeared to be split 50/50 on the issue. The town gave the Partnership an option to purchase, but the deal fell through again because of lack of funding. In December of 2019, they tried again, and no one protested.
“Over that period of time, from 1982-2020, the attitude about that type of thing has transformed in Valdese,” Black said. “We hope, at this point, that we will be able to fulfill that expected development there at what used to be Crow Hill Park.”
Another example he shared was a request citizens made in 2002 for the town to hold a referendum on alcohol sales within city limits. The town put the referendum on the agenda, but so many people came to speak at the next meeting, they had to hold it at the Old Rock School, which concerned residents filled to capacity.
“It’s the longest meeting that I think I’ve ever had on the Valdese Town Council,” Black said.
Council members were split on whether to hold referendum (3/2), but they did, and it was defeated by what he described as the “largest election turnout we’ve ever had in the town of Valdese.”
Residents asked for another referendum in 2010, and it was approved and passed.
He compared these two issues with the current effort to build up the 300-acre Valdese Lakeside Park situated within Valdese city limits. Almost $2 million has been raised for it, $10,000 of which came from the town. He said the majority of town council members are reluctant to spend taxpayer money on the park’s development.
“I think that’s primarily driven by attitudes about parks,” Black said. “But as we look around and we see that Hickory passed a $40 million bond referendum to develop the Hickory Trail, and we see what’s happening in Morganton with the extension of the greenway, and what’s happening around Lake James and the development around those parks and trails, I think that over the next five to 10 years, we will see a transformation of Valdese as well (in attitudes) about the value of our parks and the dollars that are going to have to be spent to develop those parks. Sometimes you have to wait for attitudes to change to be able to make public policy changes.”
» Issues with streets, water/sewer system
Black said that, in 1951, the Powell Bill passed by North Carolina General Assembly allowed for a ½ cent gas tax, part of which was given to municipalities to construct and maintain roads not under the responsibility of the state.
“If you’re in municipal government, it’s a lot easier to pick up trash and check water meters when you’ve got a paved street,” Black said. “Municipalities like Valdese offered incentives to their residents to pave their streets, so between 1950 and 1980, there was all this huge development in streets.”
The problem with that is since the streets were all paved during the same time period, they all wore out at the same time and now need resurfacing. The water and sewer lines that were installed under the roads at that time are wearing out as well.
“We have over 200 miles of municipality-maintained water and sewer lines, and all of that stuff is getting old,” Black said. “All of those things have to be replaced.”
The town council has spent $10 million over the last five years upgrading its water and sewer facilities and systems. A good portion of the money came from grants and zero-interest loans. He said they may have to raise residents’ water rates in order to fund the rest of the upgrades.
He explained that those upgrades are still moving forward, despite pandemic disruptions.
“We have a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan to address these needs,” Black said more recently. “For water and sewer, the planned replacements and upgrades were funded with grants, loans and small increases in our utility charges. The current economics should have little impact on our implementation. We have a unique opportunity for street maintenance. With many state road projects on hold and petroleum prices low, paving costs have declined. We plan to bundle several years’ paving projects into a single project for the coming year.”
» Issue with police/fire department
At the same time the roads were being put in, the current police/fire department was built next to the town hall. He said they made a few shortcuts during construction.
“It wasn’t constructed to last for the long haul,” Black said. “As we look at that building today, it is falling apart, and so we are faced with a problem: we need a new fire and police building at the same time we need to fix our streets and fix our water and sewer lines.”
He said estimates the town has received for constructing a new police/fire facility range from $6-$7 million.
» Future of Valdese
Black shared statistics from a job flow report survey of the Hickory-metropolitan statistical area collected by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments from 2010 that found that more than 8,000 people came to Burke County daily from other counties to work, and 14,640 people left Burke County daily to work in other counties. In 2017, 10,821 people came to Burke County daily from other counties to work, and 17,694 left Burke County daily to work in other counties, an 8 percent increase from 2010. He said 1,900 outgoing employees traveled to Mecklenburg County to work in 2017, and speculated that was because Burke County workers are weighing low gas prices against the high cost of housing in the Charlotte area.
“If you have a house in Cornelius, you’ll pay three times what you would pay in Burke County,” Black said.
He shared that his daughter is a millennial and said he has noticed that millennials’ attitudes toward work and lifestyle are markedly different from previous generations, who put a priority on finding high-paying jobs in metropolitan areas and settling there. The cost of living in these areas has become so high, the younger generations are looking more to rural communities in which to settle and raise their children. Living in these rural areas allows more opportunities for recreation and a more enjoyable lifestyle. He said the youngest of workers are at a point where they decide where they want to live first, and then find a job to accommodate that decision.
“We in Valdese are well-positioned to take advantage of what’s happening, both in changes in attitude and what’s happening in our part of the world, because one of the things that we have in Valdese is a lot of land available for home construction, and most of it is out on Lake Rhodhiss,” Black said. “It has water and sewer available. We are in a prime position to take advantage of changes in the marketplace, and my prediction for Valdese over the next 20 years is that it is going to grow significantly.”
Black maintains this outlook today.
“The current pandemic should make living in a small town even more attractive,” Black said. “If you can work from home, why would you choose to live anywhere else? Valdese has great schools, a vibrant downtown, cultural activities, beautiful parks and recreation opportunities, along with excellent municipal services. If that wasn’t enough, we have property available for new housing, and much of it already has utility services. We are surrounded by the beauty and amenities of Burke County.”
