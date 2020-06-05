A blaze in the Chesterfield community ravaged a mobile home Friday afternoon.
The fire occurred at 2546 Hartland Trail around 1 p.m. and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Kyle Foy with Chesterfield Fire and Rescue.
Foy said the cause of the fire is unknown, but it could have resulted from a fire starting in the kitchen.
Investigators with the Burke County Fire Marshal’s office will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.
According to Capt. James Deal of Triple Community Fire, the structure was badly damaged in the fire.
“We’re going to try to get all of the possessions that we can get out of there without any damage,” Deal said. “The condition of the structure is pretty bad, so we’re not going to be able to salvage a whole lot out of it.”
Along with Chesterfield, Tripe Community Fire, Oak Hill Fire and Rescue, Valdese, Salem and Gamewell fire departments, as well as Burke County EMS and Burke REACT responded to the fire.
