The city of Morganton invites people to buy produce and other products from local farmers and vendors during the opening day of the Morganton Farmers' Market, which will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 2, at 300 Beach St., located behind Maria’s Italian Eatery.
The market offers the best locally grown produce in the area and supports a healthy food system and economy by supporting area growers. Shoppers will have a variety of produce, homemade baked breads, local meats, eggs, flowers, honey and other farm goodies from which to choose.
“Fruits and vegetables change with the season, so be sure to stop by each week to see what’s new and fresh,” said Abby Nelson, community events coordinator for the Morganton Main Street office. “In addition to produce, the Saturday Morganton Farmers' Market will offer live music and cooking demonstrations throughout the year.”
The market is considered an essential business during the coronavirus pandemic, so the city has taken some precautions to keep visitors safe. Customers and vendors alike will have access to handwashing stations at each market location and the following rules will be posted and enforced:
» No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market area
» One customer at a time will be allowed at each vendor table
» Shoppers will be asked to only handle products they intend to purchase
» No congregating will be allowed
In addition to the Saturday market, the Morganton Farmers' Market offers a Wednesday Mini-Market every Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. beginning May 6 at 111 N. Green St. at the corner of Green Street and Avery Avenue. Each market operates weekly through the end of October.
The Morganton Farmers' Market is sponsored by Self Help Credit Union, Burke County Farm Bureau and the Morganton Community House.
For more information about the Morganton Farmers' Market or about the SNAP and Fresh Bucks programs, contact 828-438-5280 or info@downtownmorganton.com. People also may follow the “Morganton Farmers Market” page on Facebook for all the latest information on market vendors, what’s in season and special events.
