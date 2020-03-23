Although the Morganton Farmers Market had to cancel its annual meeting of vendors, the market is still set to open on May 2, according to Abby Nelson, community events coordinator for the city of Morganton’s Main Street office.
“I know things could change on a moment’s notice, but what we’ve heard, thus far, from other agencies is that farmers markets are, and should be, considered branches of grocery stores,” Nelson said. “Unless we are told otherwise, we will continue with the opening date as planned.”
She referenced an article published by the North Carolina State Cooperative Extension offering guidelines for safe practices at the farmers market to prevent spread of coronavirus, which she said the Morganton market will adopt when it opens. This includes keeping people who are sick away, maintaining social distancing, keeping shoppers from touching produce and having vendors provide hand sanitizer instead of samples of their products. The article can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2Uw9ZiP.
Local farmers are taking precautions as well, including William Lyons and Marie Williamson, owners of Bluebird Farm in Morganton.
“We always follow good food safety protocol around production (and) harvest,” Lyons said. “(We) wash and pack the food (with) clean hands, sanitized surfaces and harvest bins and gloves for bagging. We are maintaining our same food safety procedures, but we are doing daily check-ins to ensure all procedures are being followed at all times. We are implementing extra precautions at the year-round Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. The check-out person is wearing gloves to handle money and sanitizing hands and surfaces routinely. We are providing hand sanitizer and deli gloves and bagging all produce.”
They are getting ready for the opening of the Morganton Farmers Market and encourage people to continue to support area farmers.
“Like most small businesses, we rely on the support of local customers for our sales,” Lyons said. “Our local farmers markets have an amazing group of dedicated folks who come out to support us and other local food producers. Without markets, we essentially have no way to sell food. Continue to shop at farmers markets if they are open. Of course, observe recommended health and safety precautions while doing so.”
For those who can’t make it to the market, online sales and community-supported agriculture programs are still an option.
“We are improving our online store platform to facilitate pre-ordering, so customers can meet us at a pick-up, and we are increasing the number of farm memberships we have so people can join the farm and get a veggie box each week,” Lyons said. “We’ve had great response from customers who are glad to be connected to a local farm and have a source of healthy and delicious food.”
Farmers are using this time to prepare to meet the needs of the community.
“We won’t run out of work on the farm,” Lyons said. “Agriculture is full of living cycles with the plants and animals. Everything we are harvesting now and will be harvesting was planned and started anywhere from six to 12 months ago, and we can’t simply stop or start doing what we are doing. We plan to continue to care for the plants and animals and produce good food. We will continue to connect with our customers to provide them with food.”
He predicts that the coronavirus pandemic will be a stark wake-up call for people to become more aware of the fragility of the global food system.
“Farms and food are undervalued in day-to-day life,” Lyons said. “Many people expect food to be in their kitchens without understanding the food’s value or the work it takes to get it grown, harvested, transported and sold. The big question for food production is labor. Our agricultural system already barely functions with lack of adequate labor. Farming is often thought of as unskilled labor, but in fact, it is highly skilled. It is extremely difficult to harvest radishes, kale, or tomatoes quickly, cleanly, beautifully, and not pick bad ones, all fast enough to get the job done before the end of the day. Obviously farmers do not have a work-from-home option. We need to take this opportunity to re-evaluate priorities on what food is worth to people, and to reconsider how farmers and farm workers are treated and valued. The food system is not as resilient to shock as we might think, and this health crisis will test its limits.”
Farmers limits will be tested as well. Bluebird Farm was still recovering from the excessive rain and flooding of the past couple of years when news of the coronavirus came.
“We are scrambling just as much as anyone to keep up with the changing situation,” Lyons said. “Farmers have to continuously adapt and build resilience in their farm to survive. We’re always planting new crops if we experience setbacks. We are always moving forward with adapted plans. This is just another scenario that we learn to adapt with and keep rolling forward. And of course, it’s all happening during our all-important spring planting season. So if we are late to answer an email or don’t pick up the phone, please be patient.
“Our customers are the key to our farm’s survival, and they are there to buy our food throughout it all. People eat multiple times in a day. Thank a farmer.”
