VALDESE — The town of Valdese has launched a new web page, “DowntownValdese.com,” for residents and visitors to explore local Valdese merchants.
The website features categories including restaurants, retail, services and more.
Under each section, shoppers can find information and links to the local merchant’s online sites.
The website was launched amid the COVID-19 crisis to ensure ease of access to information regarding operations of these local businesses.
“Advertising our local businesses amid this pandemic has become a huge priority to us,” said Morrissa Angi, community affairs director for the town of Valdese. “We realize how devastating this may be for many small businesses around the country, and we want to do our part in supporting and advertising our local businesses.”
Many Valdese restaurants are offering delivery and curbside pickup options to ensure the safety of all citizens and employees while continuing to operate during these uncertain times. But it’s not just the restaurants who continue to show resiliency through this pandemic. Many Valdese merchants have continued to operate through online sales, delivery and curbside pickup and purchase options.
Several Valdese businesses have partnered to provide shoppers the opportunity to support Valdese merchants during this time. City officials encourage the community to support local businesses — buy gift cards for future use, shop online and order food from restaurants to go.
“We have an amazing variety of businesses downtown, and we sympathize with the hardships they are enduring through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Angi said. “Our small businesses need us now more than ever, so please explore our website, downtownvaldese.com, and see what all Valdese has to offer. Take the time while you are home to visit their businesses online, and if you can’t support them financially with a purchase, share their specials or sites with your friends and family.”
