As the COVID-19 crisis continues to evolve, local community agencies are struggling to adapt to the new challenges they face in its wake. It is going to be a challenge to continue to serve people in a time when the CDC is urging social distancing and self-quarantine.
Several local agencies put new policies and restrictions in place on Monday to help slow the potential spread of the virus. Others are exploring how they might be able to expand their services to meet the unique new challenges the community may face in coming weeks.
As of Monday, Burke United Christian Ministries has closed the soup kitchen dining room. Meals will still be available for clients, but only for takeout. According to BUCM, homeless clients will be allowed to eat their meals at the picnic tables in front of the building, but others will be required to leave the facility to eat. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, BUCM serves both lunch and dinner. Dinner service will be suspended on those days, but everyone at the lunch service will be allowed to take two meals with them.
In addition to these precautions, BUCM also is attempting to limit contact within its facility. Clients will be required to stay in the lobby while waiting for services, according to Alice Horton, the ministry’s executive director. Plans are in the works to provide services to clients without them having to enter the building at all.
“We can conduct most of our business over the phone and then take food or clothing out to their cars,” Horton said. “Our goal is to continue to help as many people as we can for as long as we can.”
At the Meeting Place Mission, Monday morning was a time of planning and preparation, according to staff. They are implementing immediate measures to limit the risk to the vulnerable homeless population they serve. The Meeting Place released its “COVID-19 Action Plan” on Monday, which reinforced their commitment to adhere to CDC recommendations and guidelines. The plan details specific steps it plans to take, including basic hygiene practices and enhanced cleaning and sanitation of the facilities.
The organization is preparing for the possibility of a local outbreak in the future. They are taking steps to minimize the number of staff members who have face-to-face interactions with clients and developing an emergency operations plan. This plan includes identifying space that can be used to accommodate clients with mild respiratory symptoms so they can be separated from others.
Burke United Christian Ministries also is taking steps to address the crisis among the homeless population. Starting Monday, the clothes closet will be temporarily limited to people who are homeless.
“Right now, they seem to have the most pressing needs in that area,” Horton said.
Beyond that, BUCM is in communication with the Meeting Place and other agencies serving the homeless population, working to address new challenges as they arise.
Monday also was a busy day of preparation at The Outreach Center as they developed their own action plan to combat the crisis. According to The Outreach Center, a significant number of those they serve are immune-compromised, so they are taking extra measures to keep everyone safe while they continue to serve their clients.
The senior food distribution is still scheduled for Wednesday, but it will be limited to drive-through only service to minimize the risk to the senior population. Children’s music programs will transition to online-only instruction, while art classes are being temporarily suspended. The center is still working through a plan for the WOW program and the monthly food distribution. The next food distribution is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 31. Updates on new policies and precautions will be posted on their website and social media sites at a later time.
The effects of the crisis are not yet impacting the Burke County United Way’s operations.
“We don’t have a lot of close contact with the public,” said Charles Conley, the operations manager for BCUW. “We are trying to be ready to do whatever we can to support the agencies who work on the front lines.”
Burke County United Way is aggressively spreading the word about the North Carolina 211 hotline. The 211 hotline is a statewide call center that connects people in need to available services in their area and is available to all residents of Burke County.
All the above agencies are still accepting donations. Several agencies are taking extra precautions to separate and sanitize new gifts to avoid exposing volunteers and clients to the virus.
