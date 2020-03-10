The North Carolina Room at the Burke County Public Library is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
The special section of the library system, housed at the Morganton branch, was founded 50 years ago by Eunice Ervin, who was U.S. Sen. Sam Ervin Jr.’s sister and Dottie Ervin’s aunt. Dottie Ervin, a volunteer with the NC Room for 26 years, said most of her family members were interested in history.
“She had retired from Great Lakes Carbon Co. (in New York City) and had come back down here to live,” Dottie said of Eunice. “She got the seed material for this from documents that people had given the Burke County Historical Society through the years, because there was nowhere to put them. I’m sure she twisted people’s arms to get them to bring more stuff.”
Eunice was the first curator of the NC Room and helped organize the materials as an unpaid volunteer.
“Everything she touched in here was impeccably done,” said Laurie Johnston, current curator of the NC Room. “She transcribed documents and put them in files. I think she realized the importance of organizing and recording local history. You can tell that from the way she put records together.”
In 1976, Dr. Emmett White, a local doctor and historian who wrote three books about the Revolutionary War, arranged for the NC Room to acquire copies of 6,399 land grants from the state archives in Raleigh. Dottie believes they are only one of two libraries outside of Raleigh that have its county’s land grant documents.
“Land grants are basically the first deeds for the land here in Burke County,” Johnston said. “When land was being granted out, they have a document that has a map of the person’s property, a general drawing of where it was located and very general directions on where the land was.”
After White’s death a few years ago, his widow asked Johnston and Ervin to take his many books on local and regional history and genealogy to add to the NC Room.
Ervin said they also have one of the best collections of Heritage books from the North Carolina Historical Society outside of the state library in Raleigh.
The NC Room, under the direction of former curator Gale Benfield, created the “Picture Burke” project in 2001. The library applied for and received a grant to purchase a scanner to scan residents’ historical photos to keep on file and share with the community.
The project got a boost a couple years ago when they acquired a large collection of negatives and glass plates from the Walt Greene Studio, a photography business that operated in Morganton in the early- to mid-20th century.
“Wayne (Hitt, another NC Room volunteer) and I sat over at the museum (History Museum of Burke County) for almost a year sorting through all of this stuff,” Dottie said.
The collection has yielded 614 photos so far.
“They’re wonderful pictures,” Dottie said. “There’s a picture of the Piggly Wiggly, when it opened down on Sterling Street, where Sain’s Barbershop is now.”
Hitt said the picture is dated March 17, 1928.
Johnston shared the story of a photo taken by Walt Greene of a family enjoying a Morganton Aggies baseball game in 1941.
“What’s neat about these pictures is that they are 8-inch by 10-inch negatives, so the pictures are extremely clear and really good quality,” Johnston said. “We didn’t know who the family was, but we thought that it was such a cool picture, we needed to do it (add it to Picture Burke).”
She brainstormed ways to find out who the people in the photo were, and eventually posted it on the “If You Grew Up in Morganton” Facebook page with the information she had about it, and asked if anyone could identify the people in the photo.
“Within two hours, the girl in the middle (of the photo) responded and identified every person, because this was her family,” Johnston said. “She had this newspaper article, too, and from that we found out that the reason Walt Greene probably took their picture is they and their six children had been to every game that year except one, and they had no car. I don’t know how they made it to all the games, but that year, the team won the championship.”
Johnston said she made a copy of the photo for the woman who responded, who was thrilled, because most of her family photos had been destroyed in a fire.
Over the past two decades, the NC Room has collected more than 6,000 photos for the project.
“It’s such a gift to be able to give these things back to the community in all the ways that we can,” Johnston said. “Since I’ve been here, we’ve done exhibits at city hall. We’ve been able to outfit the library in Hildebran with huge photos of history from that area. We are contacted all the time by businesses, the newspaper or families, because they are interested in the photographs.”
The NC room stays busy with many people locally and from across the country coming in to do research.
“We have a variety of reasons that people come here,” Johnston said. “There are lots of people and places locally that do not keep their own history.”
With its vast treasure trove of historical information, the NC Room is quickly running out of space. Johnston hopes plans for the expansion of the Morganton branch will go through, because that will include more space for the NC Room.
“This room is not like the rest of the library,” Johnston said. “When they have books that don’t circulate, they’re discarded, but in this room, we have books that are rare and unusual. Some of them are original — there may not be another copy. So we don’t get rid of things in here. We actually had to turn away materials, because we don’t have enough room.”
Johnston is proud to be able to share this resource with the community.
“This room is really important,” she said. “We get told very frequently that our library has one of the best local history and genealogy collections in the state.”
