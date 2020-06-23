A red carpet was rolled out at the entrance of Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation for a special celebration Tuesday.
Staff members and family members of residents waited outside, family members in their cars and staff members standing in a semi-circle while they honored and celebrated residents who survived COVID-19.
Lola Gantt, 92, was one of the survivors celebrated Tuesday morning.
"I'm feeling great today," said Gantt, a recent COVID-19 survivor. "It's the first time I've been outside since when."
She said the novel coronavirus wasn't too bad for her, but it wasn't ideal.
"Well, it wasn't exactly what I was hoping for," Gantt said.
Lola's son, Kevin Gantt, said he had only been able to see his mother through glass since early March.
"She come through it, so we're very thankful," he said.
John Altschul, administrator at Grace Heights, said the facility will be holding ceremonies like this for the next couple of weeks while they celebrate residents who have recovered from COVID-19.
"We've invited the families to come drive through and take pictures of their loved ones with their bouquet of flowers," Altschul said. "Just looking forward to celebrating the triumph it is to conquer COVID."
Grace Heights was hit hard by COVID-19, with 57 residents and 32 staff members contracting the novel coronavirus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Thirteen residents died after contracting the virus.
"It has been tough," Altschul said. "Nothing really prepares you for something like this. I'm so proud of my staff for the way that they have kind of acclimated to the environment, which is field nursing now."
He said his staff treat Grace Heights residents as if they were their own.
"I'm fully confident in their abilities and ... the numbers show that we have a lot of people who have recovered," Altschul said. "It's been a trying time but they've answered the call and I'm very proud of them. Today we will see the fruits of all that hard labor."
"The most important thing in this whole pandemic is the survivors, the people who have fought so hard in it," he said.
While Grace Heights isn't completely COVID-19 free, it's getting on its way.
Linda Lackey, a nurse at Grace Heights, said the last new case in residents at Grace Heights came on June 8. She said an employee tested positive for the virus more recently than that, but she couldn't recall the date.
The active COVID-19 cases are being contained, Altschul said. He said the facility is working with health officials to make sure they adhere to guidance on dealing with the virus.
According to the state's congregate living outbreaks list, 32 staff members at Grace Heights contracted the virus.
Altshcul said his employees have recovered from the virus and have been cleared to be back at work.
He said for a couple of weeks, Grace Heights got some staffing help from the emergency department at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, and from EMS.
"We've overcome that challenge and we're back to being fully staffed and taking care of those people how they're supposed to be taken care of," he said.
He encouraged everyone to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks, avoid close contact with others and do their part to protect themselves and others.
"If we do our part, then we should be fine, we should get through this," Altschul said. "But I think if people refuse to wear masks and don't listen to social distancing guidelines, then I think we're in for a long ride."
Community spread and close contact are neck-and-neck when it comes to Burke County's exposure sources for the virus, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard.
Lisa Moore, Burke County Health Department public information officer, spoke to reporters about what community spread means and ways the virus is spreading.
"Community spread is just exactly what it sounds like," Moore said. "It is going out in the community, not practicing your social distancing, and it's not wearing your mask, and it's not washing your hands, and it's talking and singing and laughing and all those things where you're spitting and you're having those droplets."
Close contact spread can come from anyone someone spends a lot of time in close contact with. She said there are several families in the county where all of the family members have contracted the virus.
She said the strides Grace Heights has made toward eradicating the virus are deserving of a celebration.
"They should appreciate and celebrate the strides that they have made because they have done really, really well in working hard to try to make sure that the residents and the staff are very well taken care of and all stay as safe and healthy as possible," Moore said.
Altschul said Grace Heights would make sure it celebrates all of its COVID-19 survivors.
"We'll make sure that every resident who has recovered from COVID has a nice, red carpet ceremony for their loved ones to enjoy," Altschul said.
