LENOIR – As a precaution for coronavirus prevention and readiness, Blue Ridge Energy is closing its offices to the public beginning Monday, March 16.
Blue Ridge Energy has activated a plan to ensure there is no disruption to business operations and service to its electric members and propane and fuels customers.
A decision will be made regarding reopening to the public as the COVID-19 health threat evolves, based on guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Members and customers are encouraged help prevent potential spread of the COVID-19 by doing business with Blue Ridge Energy using the following tools and services:
» Online at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com, where you can access your electric or propane and fuels account. Make a payment. Track your energy usage. Contact us by email or chat.
» Mobile apps for electric and propane and fuels can be downloaded at www.blueridgeenergy.com/mobile-app, where you can make a payment, schedule a delivery, report an outage or contact a representative.
» Customers can call 800-451-5474 to make a payment, check their accounts or report an outage.
» Kiosks to pay by cash and check are available at each district office and other locations: www.blueridgeenergy.com/residential/ways-to-pay/payment-kiosks. Additionally, drop boxes are available at some office locations.
» People can mail payments to Blue Ridge Energy: PO Box 112, Lenoir, NC, 28645.
All public gatherings and business meetings at the offices also have been cancelled.
“As a community-based electricity and propane and fuels provider, Blue Ridge Energy is taking this measure out of concern for the health and safety of the public and our employees,” said Doug Johnson, chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Energy. “During this time, Blue Ridge Energy will continue following the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of our emergency response plan to safeguard our operations while protecting the well-being of our employees and those we serve. We are dedicated to continuing to provide the best service and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public during this time.”
Members and customers are encouraged to stay tuned to updates from Blue Ridge Energy on www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or by visiting the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds.
