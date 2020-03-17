HICKORY – As further precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Hickory closed both branches of the Hickory Public Library, the Highland Recreation Center and the Ridgeview Recreation Center at 1 p.m. Tuesday. All Hickory libraries and recreation centers will remain closed until further notice.
Due dates for checked out library materials will be extended. Hickory Public Library does not charge overdue fines for late materials. Patrons may return checked out library materials to the outside drop boxes at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and Ridgeview Branch Library.
The city has created a page on its website, “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates,” which provides information regarding city closings and schedule changes, as well as links to important resources.
