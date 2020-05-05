LENOIR — The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control on May 2 that a fox submitted for testing was infected with the rabies virus. The fox was found in the Lower Creek area of Caldwell County.
Rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. The virus is found in the saliva of an animal with rabies and is usually transmitted by a bite or scratch.
Rabies is common in North Carolina wildlife. Raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats are the most common carriers of the disease. In 2018, the latest year with statistics available, there were 142 rabid raccoons and 55 rabid foxes identified in the state.
There were also 24 rabid bats and 56 rabid skunks identified. These animals can transmit rabies to dogs and cats: 13 cats and three dogs were identified with rabies last year.
Because rabies is fatal and also can be transmitted to people, vaccination of dogs and cats against rabies is required by law in North Carolina. Caldwell County Animal Control urges pet owners to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current.
People can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions:
» In addition to making sure pets are vaccinated against rabies, owners should make sure that their pets always wear their license tags
» Supervise pets to prevent exposure
» If a bat is found inside your home, contact Animal Control
» If your animal is exposed to a potentially rabid animal, wear gloves to protect yourself from the infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.
» Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know
» Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources
» Secure outdoor pet food bowls at night
Bats and other wild animals are scavengers and search for sources of food. It is important to keep all garbage containers sealed tightly and especially areas of high food disposal. This also pertains to pet food bowls.
When your pet finishes eating, clean out the bowl to avoid other animals from getting the food and keep discarded foods inaccessible to animals to lessen the chance of them coming to your residence or business to look for food.
If there are any questions concerning rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination, contact the Animal Control Division of the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-757-8625.
If there is an emergency situation outside the normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.
