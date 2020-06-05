LENOIR - The North Carolina State Laboratory notified Caldwell County Animal Control on May 28 that a skunk submitted for testing and was infected with the rabies virus. This is the second skunk found in the Granite Falls area and is the third confirmed rabies case in the county this year.
Rabies is a viral disease of the central nervous system that is almost always fatal once symptoms begin. The virus is found in the saliva of an animal with rabies and is usually transmitted by a bite or scratch. Rabies is common in local wildlife. Raccoons, foxes, skunks and bats are the most common carriers of the disease.
In 2018, the latest year with statistic available, there were 142 rabid raccoons and 55 rabid foxes identified in the state. There were also 24 rabid bats and 56 rabid skunks identified. These animals can transmit rabies to dogs and cats - 13 cats and 3 dogs were identified with rabies last year.
Residents in the Granite Falls area are urged to keep their pets indoors for the next 10 days. When pets are outdoors, they should be on a leash or supervised and wearing a collar and their rabies tag. To protect pets, make sure their rabies vaccinations are current. Because rabies is fatal and can be transmitted to people, vaccination of dogs and cats against rabies is required by law in North Carolina.
People can protect themselves and their pets from rabies by taking a few simple precautions:
» Make sure all your companion animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations. They should always wear their license tags.
» Supervise pets to prevent exposure.
» If a bat is found inside your home, contact Animal Control.
» If your pet is exposed to a potentially rabid animal, wear gloves to protect yourself from the
infectious saliva that may be on your animal’s coat.
» Teach your children to stay away from wild animals, including bats or animals they don’t know.
» Avoid attracting wildlife to your home by removing food sources, such as food scraps and removing cat and dog food at night.
» Bats and other wild animals are scavengers and search for sources of food. It is important to keep all garbage containers sealed tightly, especially when there is high food disposal. This also pertains to pet food bowls. When your pet finishes eating, clean out the bowl to avoid other animals from getting the food and keep discarded foods inaccessible to animals to lessen the chance of them coming to your residence or business to look for food.
For more information on rabies and/or receiving a rabies vaccination, contact the Animal Control Division of the Caldwell County Health Department at 828-757-8625. If there is an emergency situation outside the normal working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, notify the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-758-2324.
