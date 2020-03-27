WINSTON-SALEM — The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, Forsyth County’s largest private foundation and one of the largest in the state, announced $1.5 million in immediate, flexible funding to respond to COVID-19 in Forsyth County and throughout North Carolina.
“It’s urgent that we help our most vulnerable residents and those living in marginalized communities, who are less likely to have access to quality health care and more likely to suffer long-term consequences, such as loss of health or income from this widespread health crisis,” said Dr. Laura Gerald, president of the Trust.
Working with its trustee, Wells Fargo, the trust released $1.5 million in grant funding immediately to help North Carolina residents and communities.
“As health funders, it was important to respond quickly and get flexible funding out, as many of our grantees and partners are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Gerald. “We know this is not enough — far more state and federal resources are needed — but we also know our health care systems and local nonprofits need flexible funding now and can’t afford to wait. That’s why we acted quickly and released immediate grant dollars to organizations battling COVID-19.
The trust granted $1 million to the North Carolina Healthcare Association Foundation in response to the COVID-19 crisis. NCHA is a membership organization of hospitals, health systems and clinics and is taking a lead role in responding to COVID-19 while helping other safety-net providers stay abreast of developments at the state and national levels.
Hospitals and associated clinics, free clinics and health centers see Medicaid, Medicare and uninsured patients. Shoring up these organizations is a vital component to mitigate and limit the effects of the virus. The grant is for flexible support to help fill gaps where state and federal funds fall short.
Of the $1 million in funding, NCHA will receive $500,000 for hospitals, $250,000 for the North Carolina Free and Charitable Clinics, and $250,000 for the North Carolina Community Health Center Association. These funds can be used for many needs, including, but not limited to medical supplies, personal protective equipment, testing kits and telehealth solutions.
