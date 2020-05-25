RALEIGH – The Delta Dental Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of North Carolina, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio, is donating $10,000 each to the East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Adams School of Dentistry for COVID-19 emergency assistance.
The foundation has set aside a $100,000 in a COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund for North Carolina.
“This fund is designed to help meet the greatest needs of our communities during this uncertain time,” said Curt Ladig, CEO of Delta Dental of North Carolina. “Our state’s dental schools operate safety-net dental clinics that are providing emergency dental care and helping alleviate the burden on hospital emergency departments during this pandemic.”
The grant presented to ECU School of Dental Medicine will help to support the ECU dental faculty, residents and staff providing emergency care for patients at ECU clinics and at the school’s eight community service learning centers in rural areas across North Carolina.
“We are grateful to the Delta Dental Foundation for supporting the important work of dental providers during the pandemic,” said Dr. Greg Chadwick, dean of the ECU School of Dental Medicine. “Our school has helped hundreds of North Carolinians avoid hospital emergency departments since mid-March. Sincere thanks to the Delta Dental Foundation, to our school’s team, and to all those providing care on the front lines.”
The UNC Adams School of Dentistry will use the grant to offset costs for patients who cannot afford urgent care treatment, including surgical extractions, management of dental trauma and temporary restorations. Since March 16, faculty members and graduate students have provided emergency dental care for the more than 700 patients.
“We cannot adequately express how much this grant will benefit the patients who have come to Carolina Dentistry, our clinical arm, in need during this unprecedented time,” said Dr. Scott S. De Rossi, dean of the UNC Adams School of Dentistry and president of Carolina Dentistry. “We are thankful for the longstanding partnership and support we have found in the Delta Dental Foundation and are confident this grant will go a long way in assisting the people of North Carolina.”
The Delta Dental Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance grants are intended to provide support and relief for emerging needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds may be used for a wide variety of purposes, including the purchase of personal protective equipment, teledentistry, or other needs resulting from the pandemic.
