In response to the national COVID-19 crisis, and most recently confirmed cases in the local communities, the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation has created a fund — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” — to be used to aid the patients, their families and teammates of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge who are facing a hardship during this time and to assist with future essential needs.
“Neighbors Helping Neighbors funds will be used to support Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge’s response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as additional critical needs,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation. “We know that during these uncertain times our health care system, and the communities it supports, needs the foundation’s help now, more than ever.”
Anyone can donate to Neighbors Helping Neighbors by visiting the foundation’s website at www.brhcfoundation.org.
The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation focuses on funding initiatives that support wellness programs, community outreach activities, medical education, and special needs projects. The Foundation also secures grants from government and private foundations to support special projects and activities, and to assist Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in advancing the delivery of excellent healthcare to all patients in Burke and surrounding counties.
For additional information, please contact Traci Riebel at traci.riebel@blueridgehealth.org — 828-580-5356 or Kerri McFalls at kerri.mcfalls@blueridgehealth.org — 828-580-5365.
