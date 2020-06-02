The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley, a local, non-partisan group focusing on empowering citizens to vote, has launched a new website, www.lwvcv.org.
The organization serves Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, but welcomes members from neighboring areas.
“We focus on registering voters, understanding voter issues and educating voters on issues,” said Deb McGivern, president of the league.
Aside from voter registration, another major League effort is Vote411.org, a free online service aimed to give every voter in America critical election information. The site gives political candidates a means of expressing their positions and provides other useful voting information so citizens can educate themselves on the candidates and issues during primary and election seasons.
2020 is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the National League of Women Voters, which coincides with the 100th Anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The local League began in Catawba County in 1963. It has been open to men as members since 1973.
For more information, visit www.lwvcv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.