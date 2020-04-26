The board of directors of the Community Foundation of Burke County, in collaboration with the Burke County United Way, the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation, the Huffman-Cornwell Foundation, the Rostan Family Foundation, the Western Piedmont Foundation, various corporations and individuals, is pleased to announce the initial release of funds to nonprofits serving the community.
The COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund was established to assist tax-exempt nonprofit agencies addressing humanitarian needs in the community. Nonprofit organizations, utilizing an accelerated application and granting process, may apply for grants that assist those who need food, shelter or mental/medical/financial assistance. Nonprofits also may apply for grants that assist with expenses incurred as a direct result of the COVID-19 virus.
In the first three weeks of the fund’s implementation, a total of $36,626.12 has been released to the following organizations:
» American Cancer Society to assist with funding for Burke County patients utilizing the Cancer Helpline
» Burke Council on Alcoholism and Chemical Dependency to assist with telehealth related expenses
» Burke County Public Schools to purchase masks for faculty, students and families
» Burke United Christian Ministries to hire contract food service workers and secure food
» Casting for Hope to provide financial assistance to patients
» Oak Ridge Baptist Church to acquire medications for patients of the Compassionate Hearts Clinic and to obtain food for the Shekinah Ministry
» Options Inc. to support indirect costs of the organization
» The Meeting Place One, Inc. to aid in the increased costs related to shelter and housing
» The Outreach Center to procure food
“The response we have received from the community, sister foundations and local businesses has been overwhelming,” said Kelle Huffman, chairman of the CFBC. “We anticipate that the recovery period for our nonprofit agencies will be a long process. The continuing support of our community is crucial and will assist us in sustaining nonprofit agencies serving those in our community who are in the greatest of need.”
Gifts can be made to the fund by sending a check payable to “Community Foundation of Burke County” to CFBC, PO Box 1156, Morganton, NC 28680, and specifying “COVID-19.” Donations also can be made online by visiting www.cfburkecounty.org, clicking on the “Donate Now” button, and then clicking on the “COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund” link. All administrative fees will be waived, and 100 percent of the funds raised will support the critical needs of the county at this time.
Organizations may apply for a grant by visiting www.cfburkecounty.org and clicking on the “COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund” link and downloading an application.
For further information, contact Nancy W. Taylor, CFBC executive director, by phone at 828-437-7105 or by email at nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.