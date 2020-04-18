VALDESE - Foundation Forward Inc. of Valdese, in conjunction with Scrubs & More, donated several pallets full of new medical scrubs, lab coats, shoes and other medical supplies worth approximately $100,000 to the Samaritan’s Purse donation center in North Wilkesboro for doctors and nurses working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic and other ongoing relief efforts at home and around the world.
Vance Patterson started Foundation Forward Inc. with his wife, Mary Jo, in 2013. That same year, he and Mike Unruh opened Scrubs & More, The Uniform Store.
“We had originally intended to shift our focus to online sales in 2020,” Patterson said. “However, with the recent drastic changes because of COVID-19, we decided to donate our entire inventory to help those in need. We are very thankful to all of our doctors and nurses for their brave and tireless efforts. We are fortunate to be able to donate these items, and we would also like to encourage others to donate as much as they can.”
Samaritan’s Purse recently deployed an emergency field hospital in New York City’s Central Park to provide care for patients seriously ill with COVID-19. They also provide emergency aid and ongoing relief efforts to areas that have been impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes and other disasters.
“Samaritan’s Purse is very thankful to receive donations like this,” said Steve Nickel, vice president of donor ministries at Samaritan’s Purse. “We are able to take these items and help people all over the world. It really opens the door to share God’s love and message.”
Foundation Forward Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides educational experiences to students through history, civics, music, arts and trade skills, such as brick and concrete masonry, by installing Charters of Freedom settings (full-scale replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights) in easily accessible locations across the United States, so communities can view these founding documents in a proper setting without incurring the expense of traveling to Washington, D.C. These settings provide hands-on education in American history and civics. This local access also provides a place for citizens to gather, celebrate, honor and reflect.
Foundation Forward also provides supplemental educational materials to teachers and students and raises money to provide transportation or other support for classes to take field trips to visit these settings, and for handicap-accessible vehicles for disabled veterans to visit the settings, as well.
Contributions to Foundation Forward, Inc. in the form of work-in-kind or donations, can be coordinated through www.chartersoffreedom.com or by calling 828-522-1400.
For more information on supporting Samaritan’s Purse, visit samaritanspurse.org or contact 828-262-1980.
