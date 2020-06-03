NEWTON – Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry is responding to dire needs in the community brought on by the coronavirus pandemic by enlisting the help of another organization to expand its services.
The ministry, which provides food, financial assistance and other resources to people in need, continues to work with the Catawba County United Way to help fund increasing demand for its services.
“For more than 75 years, the Catawba County United Way has focused on improving our community,” said Jennie Connor, CCUW executive director. “Building partnerships with local agencies like ECCCM has been key to accomplishing this goal, and we appreciate the way the ministry consistently looks for ways to reach those who are suffering.”
Through collaboration with Catawba County United Way, area foundations and businesses, multiple funding streams are providing assistances to families who have been impacted by COVID-19 shutdowns.
“This assistance is targeting those who have been furloughed, laid off, had work hours reduced or have lost their jobs,” said the Rev. Robert Silber, executive director of ECCCM. “For the many households impacted, ECCCM is providing a hand up as we continue to be a beacon of light to those in need. Our goal is to keep families in their homes, free from evictions, without loss of utilities and with adequate food in the home pantry. To practice good stewardship of the community support coming to ECCCM, we coordinate services with other agencies. To achieve this coordination, ECCCM administers the Catawba Emergency Assistance Network, which links area helping agencies together in an organized manner, eliminating duplication of services.”
Assistance is available for mortgage and rent payments to any Catawba County resident after standard qualification through ECCCM. For residents in the ECCCM service area, which is all zip codes except 28601 or 28602, assistance is always available to those in crisis situations, including assistance with mortgage/rent, utilities, medications and food. Those in need are encouraged to apply at ECCCM for assistance.
To achieve its goals, and to ease the strain of impacted families who are applying for assistance, ECCCM has established a streamlined and socially distanced electronic application process for all programs and services. To apply, visit ECCCM’s website at www.ecccm.org, and select the option for electronic applications. After completing the application, an ECCCM case manager will call the applicant during the requested two-hour window on the day of their choice, and complete the qualification interview. COVID-19 related assistances are available for housing, utilities, food, and medications. In-person applications are also accepted Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with social distancing practices, sanitizing and face masks required.
To assist in the COVID-related work in the community, residents are invited to support the crisis assistances underway at ECCCM through donations at www.ecccm.org/donate. Residents can also support the community-wide work made possible by Catawba County United Way through their COVID-19 response fund at https://bit.ly/3gOsERi.
ECCCM is a Catawba County United Way partner agency and provides a complete range of assistances with full case management, mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a hand out” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client. ECCCM is located at 245 East N. Street in Newton.
