NEWTON – Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. has announced how it is taking precautions as more coronavirus cases are diagnosed in North Carolina.
“In the past, ECCCM has weathered many crises with our community,” said Kelli Kaylor, communications specialist with the organization. “Most recently, we aided our community throughout the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Prior to that, we assisted our neighbors that were in desperate situations due to the furniture manufacturing crisis, which hit our area particularly hard. We have been here through recessions, job lay-offs and floods. We will be here through what will one day be remembered as a time of true crisis and chaos, the time defined by COVID-19. As a crisis assistance agency, ECCCM recognizes its responsibility to those in need within our community as plans are made to maintain all operations during this virus outbreak.”
ECCCM has collaborated with Catawba County government, the Catawba County Public Health Department and local public safety officials to coordinate its safety plan, which will include:
» Social distancing will be in practice, maintaining recommended distances to eliminate spread of viruses.
» Only one member per household will be admitted to apply for assistance.
» No children will be allowed. If you have children with you, you will be asked to return without them. No exceptions.
» Every visitor and/or client will be instructed to sanitize their hands, and given tissues to cover their mouth and nose in the event of sneezes and/or coughs.
» All physical human contact will be avoided as social distancing is practiced.
» Anyone exhibiting symptoms of illness will be requested to delay their visit until symptoms or illness passes.
» Food pantry personnel will practice enhanced hygiene standards and sanitization protocols.
» Regular sanitizing of common areas will take place throughout the day.
As a crisis assistance agency, many people and their households rely upon ECCCM for essential services. Therefore, the organization is making contingency plans should the virus become more severe and public health or county government request the ministry close for a period of time, or a significant outbreak occurs within the ECCCM staff that will limit operations.
ECCCM offers several hunger relief programs, depending on people’s needs. With schools being closed, the ministry expects to see a rise in the number of households on its Student Hunger Prevention Program. Any Catawba County household with students in K-12 in Newton-Conover City Schools or Catawba County Schools is welcome to apply at ecccm.org.
During this time of uncertainty, residents may find their work hours reduced or become laid-off from their jobs. ECCCM is prepared to assist all persons when needs arise with utilities, rent, mortgage, clothing, transportation or even vital pharmaceuticals.
“At ECCCM, we are well positioned to provide with these services in addition to hunger programs,” Kaylor said. “Our website has a detailed list of what we require for the interview process. Please make sure you have the required documents in hand when you come for an interview.”
She encouraged people to consider making donations to the ministry.
“When needs increase in our community, so does the need for our services,” she said. “This extends into the need for additional support from people who want to help those less fortunate. If you are able to help ECCCM help our community during this crisis due to COVID-19, please go to ecccm.org and click ‘Donate Now.’ Your generosity will certainly help those affected by coronavirus to breathe a little easier.”
