RALEIGH – The State Employees Credit Union has awarded a $500,000 grant to assist Meals on Wheels North Carolina in addressing increased food insecurities of the senior adult population during the pandemic.
The donation will expand the resources of Meals on Wheels so it can deliver more nutritional meals to vulnerable seniors statewide, and help many more who are on a waiting list for the program.
The grant is part of the joint commitment of $10 million toward COVID-19 relief ($5 million each) from the SECU Foundation and the State Employees’ Credit Union.
Meals on Wheels North Carolina has served senior adults for 40 years. Its programs provide weekly meals to more than 41,000 seniors in all 100 counties of the state. MOWNC has identified more than 400,000 seniors who struggle with hunger and isolation and an even higher number of individuals at risk of being food insecure.
“The rippling effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been far-reaching, especially for our senior adult population,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “The need is immediate – and right now our donation is helping Meals on Wheels service providers meet the increased demand for the delivery of healthy meals to seniors impacted by this pandemic. We hope others will join our effort to ensure that those experiencing hunger vulnerability have access to the nutritious food they need.”
Alan Winstead, executive director of Meals on Wheels of Wake County and MOWNC board member, expressed his appreciation for the grant.
“Meals on Wheels North Carolina is profoundly grateful for SECU Foundation’s $500,000 gift,” Winstead said. “This support will benefit the senior adult nutrition efforts in every county of the state. Senior hunger is very real in North Carolina, and the current pandemic only makes accessing healthy food even more difficult. This funding will make a very positive impact in helping seniors eat healthy, nutritious meals across the state. SECU Foundation definitely is a great model of neighbors helping neighbors.”
