ASHEVILLE - The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, in partnership with the Dogwood Health Trust, announced the activation of its Emergency and Disaster Response Fund to accept and strategically disburse funds to address COVID-19 pandemic response and relief efforts in 18 counties of western North Carolina, including the Qualla Boundary.
With an official state of emergency announced by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, demands on the health care system and nonprofits are already increasing, so the organization is expecting that COVID-19 will have a serious economic impact on the region.
The fund will provide flexible resources to organizations with deep roots in communities and experience addressing basic needs and filling public health gaps. The goal is to help regional front-line nonprofit organizations quickly meet increasing demands for help.
Some proactive grants will be awarded. Other nonprofits will use a simple, expedited process to access funds with grants awarded on a rolling basis, as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the pandemic.
Members of the community who wish to support aid to those affected by COVID-19 may donate to the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund at www.cfwnc.org. Administrative fees are waived so that every dollar will go directly to assistance.
CFWNC and Dogwood Health Trust have both committed funds to this effort and are working together to assess needs and mount a coordinated response.
“COVID-19 may have long-term impacts on the health and wellness of our region that extend far beyond physical illness,” said Brian Myers, chief strategy officer and interim VP of Impact at Dogwood Health Trust. “Because no one yet understands what those impacts may be, we want to be ready to respond quickly and flexibly according to the needs of communities and nonprofit partners in the region.”
CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking.
“In situations like this, nonprofits are already positioned to help our communities and join other first responders,” said CFWNC president Elizabeth Brazas. “We are asking people to give to this effort in addition to, not instead of, their ongoing support for regional organizations. Together, we can expand local capacity to address all aspects of the pandemic as efficiently as possible.”
A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages more than 1,100 funds and facilitated $20 million in grants last year, bringing total giving to more than $254 million since its founding in 1978.
Dogwood Health Trust is a North Carolina nonprofit corporation with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and well-being of all people and communities of western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust became operational upon the sale of Mission Health’s assets to HCA Healthcare and is the recipient of the net proceeds of the sale. To learn more, please visit www.dht.org.
