ASHEVILLE – The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina recently announced that donations to its Emergency and Disaster Response Fund now exceed $1.1 million. Regional funders, corporations, generous individuals and fund-holders partnered with the foundation to support the fund, created to assist frontline human services across the region responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirteen grants approved last week total $101,650, bringing the total amount distributed to $951,900.
The grants represent a coordinated regional response to help fill critical voids as individuals, families and nonprofits await support from the government and other sources in 18 western North Carolina counties, including the Qualla Boundary. A complete list of grants is available at www.cfwnc.org. More than half of the grants awarded have been to address hunger and food.
“We knew food insecurity was an issue in western North Carolina prior to this crisis, but the exponential increase in need for emergency food has strained all points in the supply chain,” said Virginia Dollar, the senior program officer who is administering the grant program. “While we are fortunate to live in a region that supports locally grown foods and collaborates to sustain an already fragile food system, the past few weeks have highlighted the need for significant policy reform at both the state and federal levels. Our nonprofit partners are doing all they can and finding creative ways to provide food with shrinking funding and a disappearing volunteer base.”
Seed funding from CFWNC, Dogwood Health Trust and WNC Bridge Foundation launched the effort. Other funding partners now include:
» AMY Wellness Foundation
» Biltmore Lake Charitable Fund
» The Glass Foundation
» Mission Health HCA Healthcare – North Carolina Division
» Nantahala Health Foundation
» Pisgah Health Foundation
» Ramble Charitable Fund
» Wells Fargo
“This week, we are pleased that Facebook joined the list of funders collaborating to help western North Carolina nonprofits,” said CFWNC President Elizabeth Brazas. “CFWNC has relationships with several family foundations and appreciates the Glass Foundation’s financial support during these unprecedented times.”
People may view a complete list of donors to the EDRF is at www.cfwnc.org. Tax-deductible donations of any size are welcome. Administrative fees are waived so that every dollar goes directly to assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.