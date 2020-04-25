During National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, Volunteer Burke showcased some of the county’s most dedicated volunteers with its announcement of the winners of the 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards.
The awards are sponsored through the North Carolina Commission of Volunteerism and Community Service and recognize people who have for years done amazing work to serve the communities in which they live, according to Paige Pitts, director of Volunteer Burke, an association of volunteer managers, and coordinator of the awards program for Burke County.
She said Volunteer Burke accepts nominations for the awards each year. These volunteers can be adults, youths, families, groups, seniors, disabled persons, faith-based entities, businesses, national service programs and paid directors of volunteers.
Once nominations are collected, a local committee selects up to 10 of Burke’s best volunteers and forwards the nominations to the governor’s commission in Raleigh for final selection.
Volunteer Burke normally hosts a reception each year to honor the winners and present them with certificates and pins from the governor, but had to postpone the celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“But we still want to acknowledge the dedication and commitment to service these award-winning volunteers exemplify and the representation they display of all the volunteers that make such a difference to our community,” Pitts said. “We appreciate these volunteers and all our volunteers.”
The 2020 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award winners are as follows:
» Samantha Poplin
Samantha “Sam” Poplin was nominated by Summer Nixon-Snell, volunteer coordinator at J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center. Poplin manages volunteers at the Morganton Habitat Restore, including residents from JIRDC.
“When you look at our residents, it can be easy for some people to see everything they can’t do,” Nixon-Snell said. “Sam sees everything the residents can do. Sam is thoughtful, kind and great at problem solving. Another staff member (said) she has a very personal way with working with the volunteers, greeting the group every time like we have known each other forever. She is bubbly, organized, and accommodating and always makes us feel like she looks forward to seeing us. She even remembers our volunteers’ names. She is a leader and a director — always helpful and goes out of her way to make the volunteers at Habitat ReStore feel welcomed and accepted for who they are.”
» Stephen Howard
Stephen Howard is a volunteer at the Burke County Public Library, nominated by Hannah Elizabeth Whisnant, young adult program coordinator for the library system. Whisnant said Howard comes in like clockwork and has logged more than 550 hours of volunteer time. He shelves and straightens books, moves furniture and provides wit and humor while helping patrons find a book when staff members are busy at the circulation desk. He also is good at fixing gadgets, since he used to be an airplane mechanic.
“He has a willingness to assist in any way possible,” Whisnant said. “He takes pride in everything he does and is constantly looking to do more, anticipating what they need and showing up to make sure it gets done. Stephen is the embodiment of the idea that the world will not be changed by one big, loud individual making one big gesture, but by everyone doing their part, in their community, to try and make the world a better place.”
» George McIntosh
George McIntosh is a Vietnam veteran who has overcome many personal challenges to assist those in need at the Disabled American Veterans Morganton Chapter 43. He was nominated by David Tubergen, comrade and commander of the local chapter. As membership chair, McIntosh achieved 100 percent of his goal halfway through the year and lent his expertise to the junior vice commander in fundraising. He initiated an open house every Saturday morning at the group’s facility, serving doughnuts to the service officers. McIntosh participates in many veterans’ service programs at the Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville and at local veterans’ groups and is dedicated to helping veterans with whatever they need. He also is active in his church and local community affairs in the town of Connelly Springs.
“Mr. McIntosh has the gift of gab and can quickly start a conversation and secure the answer,” Tubergen said. “He volunteered his time and assisted in organizing a veterans group that was instrumental in obtaining a position of honor at our local courthouse for the Burke County Veterans Killed in Action memorial. Mr. McIntosh is a true volunteer for not only our unit, but many other organizations within our community. Wish I had more comrades like George, a full-time volunteer — it would make life much better for all involved.”
» Glenn Reep
Glenn Reep, a veteran of the US Marine Corps, is a volunteer with Burke United Christian Ministries and was nominated by the Rev. Lonnie Brown of Drexel Memorial Baptist Church and Wendy Mull, volunteer supervisor of BUCM.
Reep’s duties at BUCM include unloading trucks, weighing donated food, moving pallets and organizing the warehouse. He also works in the soup kitchen as a team leader.
“He is one of the first volunteers here and works about five hours every day,” Mull said. “He has a passion for making sure tasks are complete and done correctly. Many seniors allow their age to define them, (but) Glenn is the total opposite. Anything that is needed to be built or hung, he is always there to make sure it gets done. He can work circles around young people and make us all feel tired by the end of the day.”
At Drexel Memorial Baptist Church, Reep volunteers for church workdays and serves as an usher.
“Just ask anyone, and they will tell you of his kindhearted, giving nature,” Brown said.
» Margaret Seitz
Margaret Seitz, a member of the First Baptist Church of Morganton, was nominated by the Rev. Dr. Thomas A. Bland Jr., senior minister, because of her “Just in Case” sewing ministry that she founded within the church.
“Her initial focus was to produce affirming pillowcases for members of the church who were hospitalized or homebound, but the ministry greatly expanded from there, and continues to grow,” Bland said. “Ms. Seitz successfully recruited several other volunteers and broadened the ministry to include the creation and donation of pillowcases and other items to people of all ages throughout our community and elsewhere.”
Organizations the group has donated pillowcases to include:
» Burke Hospice and Palliative Care
» Meeting Place Women’s Shelter
» South Mountain Children’s Home
» Burke County DSS Senior Adult Program
» Jonas Ridge Group Home
» Jonas Ridge Rest Home
» Morganton Long Term Care
» Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
» Levine Children’s Hospital
She teaches sewing classes for members of the First Baptist Church Deaf Mission and the church’s youth group, and for children in the church’s Afterschool Program. She also has overseen production of pillowcases and other items that were sent to support missions in foreign countries, including Honduras.
“In all these endeavors, Ms. Seitz has patiently created, and led others to create hundreds of items intended to help and encourage people of all ages experiencing a health crisis, financial hardship, loneliness and isolation, or other difficult circumstance,” Bland said. “There are many other things that, as a retiree in her 70s, she could be doing, but she chooses to serve the needs of innumerable people locally and elsewhere through this unique ministry. Margaret lives out her faith and inspires so many others to do the same. What she does goes far beyond the walls of the church, doing indescribable good for people locally and elsewhere.”
» Kim Michaels
Kim Michaels, a longtime volunteer with special-needs residents at the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, was nominated by Alicia Lorenzo Wilson, volunteer services director at JIRDC. Michaels began her volunteer experience after serving as a JIRDC employee for more than 30 years.
She volunteers in the facility’s horse barn, in the snow-skiing program held at the Cataloochee Ski Resort in Maggie Valley and in the Specialized Outdoor Adaptive Recreation water-skiing program held at Lake James. Kim serves as a lifeguard in the water-skiing program, operating both boats and personal watercraft, and as a staff instructor for the snow-skiing program.
“Kim takes a major role in this (snow-skiing) program by not only riding the slopes with 25 residents, but by teaching them safety commands and providing comfort and socialization,” Wilson said. “She makes sure staff members pass all their competencies and feel secure in their training before independently working with residents on the slopes.”
Kim volunteers two hours a week in Animal Assisted Therapy sessions at the horse barn.
“Kim puts safety at the forefront of any activity,” Wilson said. “She will volunteer to help no matter how difficult the task. They value Kim’s opinion and know she will be honest in all aspects of her volunteer work. The residents and staff at JIRDC love Kim, and Kim loves them. She is always so positive and smiling with her interactions.”
Additionally, Kim volunteers at The Outreach Center in Morganton.
“Kim has a heart of gold and a passion for service and for the individuals that live at JIRDC,” Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.