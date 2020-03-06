HICKORY – The Rotary Club of Hickory invites area singers to audition for its annual “Rotarian Idol” singing competition.
Two audition sessions will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, and from 1:30-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, in the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block at 243 3rd Ave. NE in Hickory. There is a $5 entry fee.
Rotarian Idol is a singing competition only. The competition is for amateurs -- professional entertainers may not enter. According to IRS guidelines, if you have had a previous singing career or were paid $600 or more in salary or prize money for singing or performing in 2019, you are not eligible to compete.
Singers who are under 18 at the time of the audition must have written parental consent to enter the competition.
Auditions are a cappella. There is no accompaniment provided, and each contestant will sing a brief section of the song of their choice.
Singers chosen as finalists will compete on May 3 for cash prizes. First-place will receive $2,500, second-place will receive $1,000, third-place will receive $500 and the Audience Favorite will be awarded $500.
Rotarian Idol is the major fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Hickory which will soon celebrate its 100th anniversary. The event gives the community, through the Rotary Club, the ability to impact the lives of people here and across the globe. Funds raised support local educational programs, such as the Imagination Library, college scholarships and “Teacher of the Year” awards, as well as humanitarian and educational projects around the world.
For more information, or if you need the parental consent form, contact either Bonita Ferretti at 828-234-3500 or bonitaferretti@gmail.com, or John Rambo at 828-327-3855 ext. 103 or john@hickorytheatre.org.
