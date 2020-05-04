The Burke County United Way announces the availability of funds in the amount of $32,266 for Phase 37 and $46,002 for Phase CARES through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Funds will be used to provide supplemental income to emergency food and shelter programs in Burke County.
Burke County nonprofits, faith-based, and governmental organizations that provide food, shelter and supportive services within the intent of the program are eligible to apply. Local agencies may request a grant application for funds by contacting the Burke County United Way office at 828-433-0681. Applications will be due by noon on Friday, May 15. Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis. A local board will prioritize awarding of funds in areas identified and prioritized based upon county needs.
The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was established on March 24, 1983, with the signing of the "Jobs Stimulus Bill," Public Law 98-8. That legislation created a National Board, chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, that consisted of representatives of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
The EFSP was authorized under the Stewart B. McKinney Homeless Assistance Act (P.L. 100-77 signed into law on July 24, 1987, since renamed the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and subsequently reauthorized under P.L. 100-628, signed into law on Nov. 7, 1988). Since 1983, in its 38-year history, the EFSP will have distributed $5.03 billion to more than 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities across the country through this collaborative effort between the private and public sectors.
For more information, contact the Burke County United Way office at 828-433-0681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.