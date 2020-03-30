» Community Foundation of Burke County
The board of directors of the Community Foundation of Burke County has announced the creation of the COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund. This is a community-wide effort to address the health and financial crisis impacting Burke County.
CFBC is joined in this effort by the Burke County United Way, the Grace Episcopal Church Foundation, the Huffman-Cornwell Foundation, the Rostan Family Foundation and the Western Piedmont Foundation.
This fund has been established to assist tax exempt nonprofit agencies who are addressing human needs in our community. Nonprofits may apply for grants that assist those who are in need of food, shelter, mental/medical assistance, and financial services.
Gifts can be made by sending a check payable to “CFBC,” to P.O. Box 1156, Morganton, NC 28680, and specifying “COVID-19” on the check. Donations also can be made online at www.cfburkecounty.org. Visitors should click on the “Donate Now” button and then clicking on the “COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund” link. All administrative fees will be waived, and 100 percent of the funds raised will support the critical needs of our county at this time.
For more information, contact Nancy W. Taylor, CFBC executive director, at 828-437-7105 or nwtaylor@cfburkecounty.org.
» Burke County United Way
During the ongoing and unpredictable COVID-19 crisis, nonprofits and charitable organizations expect to be it hard financially, as they will be on the front lines of assisting citizens in need. Burke County United Way, which provides funds to Burke County nonprofits through individual and corporate donations, recognizes that these organizations are now finding themselves under resourced to meet a growing demand for services. According to the latest NC2-1-1 Call Center report, the greatest demands are for food, utility assistance and housing/shelter.
In order to help meet the short-term needs of organizations that will be impacted by COVID-19, as well as the long-term needs that have yet to be seen, Burke County United Way has set up the COVID-19 Donation Relief Fund and are urging all community members who are able to donate. BCUW is collaborating with the Community Foundation of Burke County, Grace Episcopal Church Foundation, the Huffman-Cornwell Foundation, the Rostan Family Foundation, The Western Piedmont Foundation, and other local foundations to be named at a later date, to provide a united funding stream and application process to get much needed funds to our local nonprofits. Donations collected will be directed to CFBC’s 2020 COVID-19 Community Emergency Response Fund. Tax-exempt 501©(3) organizations that have programs benefiting the residents of Burke County will be able to apply for grants through the Community Foundation of Burke County’s applications process.
To donate now, go online to bcuw.org and click “COVID-19 Donation Relief Fund,” or text, “RELIEF4BURKE” to 313131. 100 percent of the funds raised will be used for COVID-19 relief efforts — no administration fees will be taken.
“Our community needs us now more than ever,” said Maureen “Mo” Schwind, executive director of Burke County United Way. “Local nonprofits are working hard to meet the increased demand for services, but they need our help as community members to donate what we can. No amount is too small. A $5, $10, $15 contribution can make a positive impact.
BCUW holds a GuideStar Gold Seal of Transparency.
For more information on the COVID-19 Donation Relief Fund, call Burke County United Way at 828-433-0681 or email info@bcuw.org.
