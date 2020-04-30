The Friends of the Burke County Public Library welcomed Elizabeth Hudson, editor-in-chief of “Our State” magazine, as the featured speaker at its annual Author’s Luncheon, which took place on Thursday, March 12, at First Baptist Church of Morganton.
Jane Gantt, chair of the Author’s Luncheon committee, said the purpose of the group, which supports the Burke County Public Library system, is to “provide public access to information for a diverse community to offer lifelong learning opportunities and innovative educational programming.”
Friends member Gwen Veazey introduced Hudson, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and started her career at “Our State” magazine in 1997. She worked her way up through the editorial department and became editor-in-chief in 2009.
“’Our State’ magazine started in 1933 and is one of the oldest regional magazines in the country,” Veazey said. “Under Elizabeth’s editorial leadership, the magazine’s paid circulation grew more than 30 percent, from 130,000 in 2009 to more than 178,000 this year. Each month, she works with the top writers and photographers in the country to produce a magazine that has garnered national attention.”
She said “Our State” was awarded 2011 and 2012 Gold Eddies for best issue of a regional magazine from “Folio” magazine, a national industry publication.
Hudson was awarded a 2014 Ethel M. Fortner Writer and Community Award; a 2016 North Carolina Travel Industry Association’s Charles Kuralt Award and a 2019 Alumni Award from UNC-Greensboro. She is author of three books, including “Silver Linings,” a collection of her editorials for the magazine.
Hudson described herself as a “huge advocate” for public libraries. Her love of books began when she started to frequent a bookstore near her parents’ businesses in downtown Asheboro as a young child. She was attracted to the comic books until a store employee gave her a copy of “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle.
“I sat on the floor of this bookstore immersed in this book, transfixed by this story,” Hudson said. “It was amazing. I know in that moment that I became a reader.”
To encourage her new-found passion, her grandmother, who lived across the street from the Asheboro Public Library, would often take her there.
“I would walk out with my arms just loaded down – 10 or 15 books,” Hudson said. “We would go back across the street to her house, where if it was spring or summer, we would go to her backyard, get in her hammock and just swing in her hammock and read all day. I loved it so much – it was the greatest thing.”
After graduating from high school, she attended Appalachian State University, but withdrew after the first year. She then got a job driving a tram at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. The monotony of the job motivated her to take classes at her local community college, which led to her acceptance into UNC-Greensboro. Since she liked to read, she gravitated toward taking English classes.
“One was called ‘The Contemporary Novel,’” Hudson said. “The instructor, on the first day, gave us this list of all the books that we were to go to the school bookstore to buy. I walked out of that bookstore with my arms loaded down exactly like when I was a little kid, and I just devoured every book in these classes and loved them so much.”
After graduating from college, she attended a job fair for a Borders bookstore set to open in Greensboro and was hired as a clerk. She immediately fell in love with the job.
“Every day, I got to go to work surrounded by books,” Hudson said. “They encouraged all the employees to take books home to read, because they believed, ‘How were you going to recommend a book to a customer if you weren’t familiar with the inventory?’”
Eventually, she looked through a copy of “Our State” magazine while at work, and was intrigued by a column written by the editor that described what it was like to work at the magazine. She decided to apply for a job there.
“I could just tell that I needed to be there,” Hudson said. “Everything about it just felt like home to me.”
“Our State” gave her a job as a receptionist in 1997, where, in addition to handling subscriptions, she listened to story ideas.
“I would take all my little notes and go to the editor’s office and say, ‘This is what I heard on the phone today,’” Hudson said. “She and I would go through all of these notes, and we started to make assignments and build issues based on what people said.”
As the magazine grew, she was promoted, working as an editorial assistant, assistant editor, associate editor, senior editor and finally, editor-in-chief.
“Now we have 50 people who work there, 178,000 paid subscribers in every state in the United States and 44 foreign countries,” Hudson said. “We print 220,000 copies every single month. We’re one of the largest regional magazines in the entire country.”
She described her process for writing editorials and recited a poignant story she wrote for the magazine about admiring gardens on trips with her parents shortly before her father’s death.
“The columns that I write in this magazine are a second chance, a way for me to see people who are long gone – to hear their voices again, to taste their food, to relive the smallest moments,” Hudson said.
She described “Our State” as “an extraordinary place to work.”
“Some days, I cannot believe my good fortune, because my job is to read and figure out stories that I think people want to read about,” Hudson said. “It’s the most spectacular thing you could possibly imagine, and I love it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.