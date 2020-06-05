These days, we see people of all ages, sadly too many seniors, being taken advantage of in schemes that drain their bank accounts and shatter their self-confidence. Dr. Phil has had many shows about both women and men who have corresponded with usually someone in trouble in a faraway land or others who happen to look like a model or movie star, or both, and suddenly needs quick cash. Many people wind up losing thousands and thousands of dollars.
Usually, it starts as a chat, next comes emails and/or texts, followed by a picture-sending campaign, and then the scenario progresses to phone calls. Good relationships usually take years to build, not a month or two, and “I love you” after a few emails is a sure sign of fraud. Soon, the recipient of the con receives a promise of everlasting love and devotion – provided that he or she knows the way to the local Western Union office to send some cash.
How could someone, usually very smart and cemented in all other aspects of life, fall so easily for this type of scam? It happens way too often and most of the time the root of the problem is loneliness on the part of the originator and greediness on the part of the scammer.
The AARP May edition had a wonderful article in its Money Saver section and a list of tips to look for in its summary aptly titled, “Weapons of Mass Deception.”
The first tip is to beware of phantom riches. Swindlers dangle an offer of something you deeply want, but rarely get, such as a free all-expense paid vacation to Maui or an email from Prince Charming who insists he has found his Cinderella in you. That picture of the very handsome man accompanying the sweet email to you most likely is someone whose profile picture has been stolen and photoshopped. The sender is a thief, located often internationally (Nigeria seems to be popular), and you really have no idea of who you’re pouring your heart and cash out to. A good tip off early on is an aversion to video conferencing on the part of the scammer.
Fear is one of the strongest drivers of emotion so scammers use threats in their quest to reel you in, i.e., an IRS audit, unpaid traffic tickets, computer virus, or the most vile of all: a grandchild in trouble who needs your financial help. These threats spark instant, emotion-driven actions without the receiver thinking it completely through. Calmly check with family members about your grandchild and remember that the IRS is not in the habit of sending e-mails.
Scarcity of a product is another ploy. Sure, I’d give my dentures for something Greta Garbo touched because I’m still a devoted fan even though she’s been dead for over 30 years, but I know her memorabilia starts off easily in the six-digit monetary figure. Also, deadlines such as, “this offer expires in 5 minutes and 42 seconds,” hopes to trap panic in the reader who really wants the long red-haired wig for his/her cat and decides to hurry and buy it because shipping is free.
Scammers will do all they can to convince you that they are FBI agents, police, government officials, or representatives of well-known financial institutions to make you believe the caller is someone in authority. Four words and a quick hang up is all you need: “Put it in writing.” And I never, ever make a donation over the phone – again, four simple words.
Intimidation was another method of the scammer. Dialing your number 50 or 60 times a day, claiming they know where you live, and even threatening to do you bodily harm has been reported as a tactic of the scammer who knows no boundaries in our world today. This scamming technique needs to be reported immediately to the police and please don’t wait anywhere near the 50th call.
One bit of advice from yours truly: never click on a link in an e-mail unless you are positively sure you know the person sending you the link. Pay Pal won’t send you a link if they want to communicate with you via e-mail nor will any of the big companies like Amazon and certainly not your bank or credit card company. Instead, go directly to the company website. For example, some scammer has been trying to get me to click on a link supposedly sent by my e-mail service company warning me that I risk losing my account if I don’t follow the link. It’s been going on for a couple of months and the account remains fine.
The article’s final bit of advice: Never make a financial decision at the time you hear the pitch. Always wait 24 to 48 hours to let your emotions subside. The neo-cortex’s thinking power usually kicks in by then and, hopefully, you realize you’re not going to become a victim of a scam.
Peg DeMarco is a Morganton resident who writes a weekly features column for The News Herald. Contact her at pegdemarco@earthlink.net.
