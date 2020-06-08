Stephanie A. Norman, Burke County Register of Deeds, said love is in the air this spring, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Norman had to cancel a fairytale-themed wedding event she originally intended to present this April. However, a steady stream of couples have visited her office to obtain marriage licenses, even after the office restricted access to an appointment-only basis on March 20.
“We were surprised at the volume of calls we started getting to make appointments for marriage licenses,” Norman said. “On average, we have been making five appointments a day. That may not sound like a lot, but when you factor in all the appointments for the other services we provide, it has been a lot.”
Couples are not required to wear masks when they visit the office, but since access is limited, they are not allowed to bring anyone with them.
“It is always a special day when couples come to our office for a marriage license,” Norman said. “However, during this unprecedented time, it has been a month of dreams that we will not soon forget. We have been able to hear all of the last minutes changes couples have made to make their wedding day magical during COVID-19.”
Some of the modifications the couples shared include limiting the number of guests, hosting a drive-thru celebration or having a magistrate perform their ceremony.
Norman was so inspired by the stories she heard from couples, she created a video montage of the couples’ photos and posted it to the “Burke County Register of Deeds” Facebook page.
Couples who would like to receive a marriage license should visit the Burke County Register of Deeds website at https://bit.ly/3ct9exT to fill out an application before calling the office at 828-764-9340 to make an appointment. Marriage licenses are $60, cash only.
“Both individuals should be present during their appointment and should bring their driver’s license and social security cards,” Norman said.
For more information, visit burkenc.org/register-of-deeds or contact 828-764-9340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.