NORTH CAROLINA/VIRGINIA — National Park Service officials have announced additional modifications to operations on the Blue Ridge Parkway in a continuing effort to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Effective immediately, and in addition to all existing rest room, visitor center, campground and picnic area closures, the Blue Ridge Parkway is implementing closures at the following locations in North Carolina until further notice:
» Mileposts 292 — 294.5: Road closed near Blowing Rock, including Moses Cone Parking Area and Hwy. 221 Bass Lake Parking Lot
» Mileposts 294.5 — 296.4: Road closed, including Price Park Picnic Area
» Mileposts 298.6 — 305: Road closed through Grandfather Mountain area, including Rough Ridge and Linn Cove Viaduct
» Mileposts 305 — 308: Road closed
» Milepost 316.4: Linville Falls Spur Road closed, including parking at Linville Falls trailheads
» Mileposts 334 — 342: Road closed, including Crabtree Falls Area, near Little Switzerland
» Mileposts 355 — 375.6: Road closed from Mt. Mitchell to Ox Creek, including Craggy Gardens
» Milepost 377.4: Parking areas closed at Craven Gap (Town Mountain Road) for Mountains to Sea Trail access
» Milepost 384.7: Roadside parking closed at MST Trailheads at US 74A Parkway access ramps
» Mileposts 393 — 469: Road closed from French Broad River Overlook to southern terminus of Parkway
All listed closures are to vehicular traffic only.
The health and safety of park visitors, employees, volunteers and partners remains the Parkway’s number one priority.
Some sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway motor road and outdoor spaces, including trails, remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance.
If contemplating a visit to a national park during this pandemic, the NPS asks visitors to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees.
As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice ”Leave No Trace” principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safer and healthier.
Public notifications will be made when operations resume.
Updates will be posted on the Parkway’s website, nps.gov/blri, and social media channels. For more information, contact blri_info@nps.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.