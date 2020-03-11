The Burke County Public Library is putting a spotlight on Women’s History Month.

The Morganton branch of the library will host a performance by Bright Star Theatre called, “We Can Do It! – American Women in History” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. The program is free to attend, thanks to support from the Library Foundation of Burke County.

Actors will portray various female historical figures, according to Danielle Townsend, the adult program coordinator for the library.

“Unlike most performances that only tell the story, these actors present in first person as if they are the character themselves,” Townsend said. “It gives the audience a unique perspective.”

She said the program is designed to appeal to all ages.

“We have had Bright Star Theatre present programs for us before, and they are very professional,” she said. “They bring a lot of energy and put on a good show. I also like to support businesses from our state. Bright Star is based in Arden, North Carolina, and yet they tour all over the world. They are performing this same show at John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, at the end of this month. I think that’s great.”

She is proud that the library is sharing the lessons taught through Women’s History Month.

“Children should learn from an early age that only one group of people or gender is not responsible for everything good that has happened in history up until this point,” Townsend said. “All humans have played a part. Women have always been an important part of history, just not necessarily acknowledged or celebrated until recently. A lot of these women have done amazing things. It’s important to remember them.

“As an added bonus, the older children can see that these actors are doing something they love as a career in the state we live in.”

She shared her appreciation for the foundation for making the program possible.

“We are very fortunate to be able to offer quality programs free of charge to the public due to program budgeting provided by The Library Foundation of Burke County and Friends of the Burke County Public Library,” Townsend said. “Many libraries do not have budgets to support large programs such as this.”

She encouraged people in the community to come check out the performance.

“Attending this show is supporting your local library, supporting your community, supporting the arts in North Carolina and teaching equality to our children,” Townsend said. “And you just might have fun in the process!”

To learn more, contact the library at 828-764-9260 or visit www.bcpls.org.