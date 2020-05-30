ChocoChip – Is a 3-year-old male chocolate Lab/pit mix who is a super-cool guy who loves all people. While he can be energetic at first, he calms down quickly and just wants to hang out with his people (and take naps!). ChocoChip seems to be dog-friendly and playful. He would be a great addition to any family!
Bodie – Is a 5-year-old beagle male (neutered) who is in search of his perfect family who is familiar with the beagle breed. He is a super-sweet little guy with lots of energy and drive. He is house-trained, gets along with other dogs, seems to do fine around cats, and LOVES to snuggle. He needs a home where his family understands the drive and energy needs of a beagle. Please call us if you would like to meet Bodie!
Moonie – Is a 1-year-old male black short-hair. My foster family thinks I'm a big bundle of love and personality. I LOVE to be petted around my head and shoulders and it almost puts me right to sleep every time. I purr very easily, just by being petted in the right spot, or even when you're not petting me, I'll let you know I just love being by your side! I'm a quiet kitty but I'll meow or squeak softly to let you know when I need attention, food, or just to tell you hi. I love to play with my toys and run around but I never get too aggressive. I don't chew or scratch on anything besides my toys. My favorite thing to do is gaze outside on nice warm days to listen and watch the birds. My foster family is so excited about my journey and I would love to meet you.
Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view more animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.
