A small portion of the Catawba River Greenway is closed immediately until further notice.
Crews have closed the part of the greenway running alongside Fields 3 and 4 of the Catawba River Soccer Complex. The sidewalk parallel to Field 3 will remain open. This closure affects less than a quarter-mile of the 4.5 miles of paved and accessible trail available for public use. The rest of the Catawba River Greenway will remain open.
This closure will allow crews completing construction of the new soccer fields in Phase III of the soccer complex expansion to have plenty of room to work without endangering anyone using the greenway.
For more information, contact Morganton Parks and Recreation at 828-438-5350.
