Repay Inc. has enlisted therapist Lori Breland to help in its mission to counsel at-risk female students to improve their mental health and outcomes in life.
Repay describes itself on its website as “a private, nonprofit criminal justice agency that provides community-based services to adults and juveniles in the 25th Judicial District” that includes Burke County.
Repay’s Just Girls program “provides girls ages 11-17 in Burke County exhibiting behavior that could lead to involvement with the court system with a gender-specific group and individual counseling program.” The counseling encompasses anger management, emotional regulation, depression and dealing with the aftermath of abuse.
Lori Breland recently joined the Just Girls treatment team, according to Renee Lewis, executive director of Repay.
Lewis said anyone can refer girls exhibiting risky behaviors to the 24-week intervention, which normally meets weekly as group therapy sessions and monthly as family sessions at East Burke High School, but since the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home order, Repay has suspended meetings temporarily and is offering clients telehealth services instead.
“We are still taking referrals and admitting clients into the program,” Lewis said.
Referrals also may come from churches, schools, mental health providers or the court system, according to Repay’s website.
Breland works with the girls on issues such self-awareness and self-esteem to teach them how to make better life choices. She holds a master’s degree in clinical mental health and is a licensed clinical mental health associate. She worked with clients experiencing anxiety and depression during her internship with Wisdom Path.
Breland said one of her counseling goals is to improve communication within the girls’ families. She acknowledged the tough job parents have in raising teenagers, but encouraged them to be aware of what is going on with their children and to be supportive when they struggle.
The program is paid for through health insurance, but those without adequate coverage may participate in the program for free, due to grant funding from the Burke County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and the Bill and Hazel Abernathy Endowment Fund administered by the Community Foundation of Burke County.
Those who would like to refer a young woman to the program may do so by contacting Repay at 828-438-6218, ext. 14, or by visiting https://bit.ly/3caIfYm.
For more information, visit www.repayinc.org/just-girls-program.
