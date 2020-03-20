As more cases of coronavirus are diagnosed and people are asked to stay at home for a prolonged period of time, many may experience fear and loneliness.
Dr. Jane Rawson, clinical coordinator of the Mimosa Christian Counseling Center in Morganton, shared what people may be feeling during these uncertain, scary times and how to cope. Rawson is a licensed psychologist who holds a PhD in clinical psychology from Ohio University and has been in mental health practice for more than 25 years, according to the center’s website.
She said in addition to anxiety and isolation, people may feel distrustful, restless, bored, frustrated, irritable or out of control. They may lose the ability to concentrate or communicate their concerns to others.
“Grief and depression – from loss of a loved one to loss of our routine or sense of personal freedom - loss and change can trigger feelings of grief,” Rawson said.
Keeping busy may help alleviate negative emotions.
“Exercise your body, take long walks with pets, work out at home,” Rawson said. “Come up with some activities for kids in the house that may involve moving around so they can get some form of exercise. Exercise your mind, read, play a game, put the phone down and talk to one another.”
People’s spiritual beliefs and disciplines can serve them as well.
“Pray, read the Bible and other inspirational materials, meditate and cultivate a sense of gratitude for what you have,” Rawson said. “Find out if your place of worship is offering televised services or using social media. Practice relaxation strategies, deep breathing and breath prayer, muscle relaxation, guided imagery.”
She suggested using technology to stay connected to others.
“Exercise your social network,” Rawson said. “Have family FaceTime sessions, call a friend or family member, communicate on social media, reach out to those who may have unmet needs. Helping others improves the mood of the helper.”
She said people should “exercise healthy limits” when consuming news about coronavirus and take a break from the news cycle if necessary.
She shared tips for parents who may be wondering how to explain coronavirus to their children.
“Parents should let their children know that they are taken care of, and that we are all following the best advice we know,” Rawson said. “They should let them know that, no matter what, they will be safe. Some older kids may be more anxious about being contained at home and losing their social interactions with their friends or becoming bored, so talk to them about their concerns.”
First Presbyterian Church of Morganton shared an article on its Facebook page from the website “Parent Cue” (theparentcue.org), providing additional tips for keeping children calm during the crisis. The article suggests that parents should research the disease so they can present correct information, empathize with their children and validate their fears, limit the amount of news their children are exposed to, have discussions about their children’s concerns and focus on the positive aspects of the situation, such as having more time to spend with family. The article can be viewed by visiting http://bit.ly/2U0yTbl.
If people find themselves experiencing panic attacks, too much or too little sleep, serious loss of or increase in appetite, worry over going outside the house or thoughts of hurting themselves or others, it may be time to seek professional help. Rawson urged those experiencing those types of symptoms to contact MCCC at 828-433-5600.
"We will offer individual counseling for children and adults and couples’ counseling as we are able,” she said.
The center accepts some health insurance policies and has a fund to help people in need receive counseling if they cannot afford it.
The most important thing is to stay calm during the crisis.
“Practice humor, patience and flexibility,” Rawson said. “Follow the advice for staying safe and well. Hopefully, if we all work together, we will be able to stay healthy.”
For more information, visit mimosachristiancounseling.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.